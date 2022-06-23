[January 13, 2022]

New EV Chargers Coming to Ontario

OLDCASTLE, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier to drive electric and transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $2-million investment to the Essex Powerlines Corporation to help support the deployment and installation of up to 300 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Windsor-Essex County and put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

Funding for the project, with a total cost of over $4 million, is through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP).

Essex Powerlines is launching the project, Charge Up, which will accept applications from qualified recipients who propose to install charging infrastructure in public places, on-street, multi-unit residential buildings, at workplaces or for light-duty vehicle fleets. Essex Powerlines plans to have all EV chargers available by September 2023.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, and providing rebates of up to $5,000 to help more Canadians buy EVs.

These investments support Canada's mandatory target of ensuring all passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035 and are critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals and building a cleaner, healthier future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available, putting Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."







"This investment empowers Windsor-Essex residents and businesses to lead the transition to electric vehicles, helping our community take a giant step toward a future that is clean, green and prosperous."

Irek Kusmierczyk

Member of Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh

"Essex Powerlines is committed to building a cleaner future. This program will not only assist ultimate recipients with funding toward charging infrastructure but also allow us all to work together to build a sustainable future."

Joe Barile

General Manager, Essex Powerlines Corporation

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Investments in charging infrastructure made to date will result in more than 17,000 new chargers available to Canadians.

There are almost 70 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can select from to make greener transportation choices.

To date, over 125,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

