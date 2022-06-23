TMCnet News
|
New Treasure Data Survey Reveals Consumers are Motivated by Loyalty Programs and Relying More on DTC Brands, BNPL Options
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™ today announced the results of a national survey detailing consumers' purchasing habits and brand engagement preferences for the year to come. The new study identifies consumer behavior trends that point to deeper, more direct connections between retailers, brands and their customers, including the hearty embrace of loyalty rewards programs, a growing reliance on direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, and an increasing preference towards flexible financing options, such as buy now, pay later (BNPL). The company unveiled the survey's findings ahead of NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show, the National Retail Federation's annual gathering of retail industry visionaries and experts.
"Retail brands and stores are using innovative, data-driven strategies to keep up with customers as they navigate the pandemic, supply chain disruption, and a period of high inflation," said Tom Treanor, CMO at Treasure Data. "Our new survey strongly suggests that investments in the customer experience are paying off. With the customer journey extending beyond the point of sale, marketers require data management strategies and solutions that help brands maintain ongoing, productive conversations with consumers."
The survey found an overwhelming number of consumers are engaging in the value exchange with brands and retailers, with 83% of respondents willing to share their personal information in exchange for discounts, member benefits or product recommendations. Additionally, 82% of repondents indicated loyalty rewards motivate them to buy from certain retailers or brands. These findings signal customers' desire to enter long-term relationships with brands, as evidenced further by their growing reliance on DTC companies. On that front, 68% of consumers anticipate buying directly from brands more in 2022. The study also highlighted the extraordinary popularity of buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings, with more than two-thirds of all shoppers (71%) considering some form of financing to pay for products or services.
Overall, the survey results demonstrate consumers are receptive to retail marketing and payment trends that grew in popularity over the past year, and foreshadow what strategies and tactics will make brands successful in 2022:
"The underlying thread that ties these purchase habits together is convenience: more discounts, faster delivery and greater flexibility," added Treanor. "While third-party platforms and markets have made it easier to buy, customers still want to engage with their favorite retailers and brands. Whether that trend holds true for all brands in 2022 depends on the state of their data infrastructures and the marketing strategies that feed them."
The survey findings are based on a national survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens, conducted in December 2021.
About Treasure Data
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-treasure-data-survey-reveals-consumers-are-motivated-by-loyalty-programs-and-relying-more-on-dtc-brands-bnpl-options-301460213.html
SOURCE Treasure Data
02/05/2011
08/09/2011
07/09/2010
Keynote Presentation - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 9:30am
Blockchain Keynote: Understanding NFTs
Date: 6/21/22
Time: 6:15-6:55pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 6/23/22
Time: 7:30am-4:30pm