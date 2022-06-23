TMCnet News
New Survey from Bringg Reveals that 99% of Retailers will Offer Same Day Delivery by 2025
CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg, the leading data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today released its 2022 Bringg Barometer: State of Retail Delivery & Fulfillment. The survey highlights new findings from a recent survey of 500 enterprise retailers in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France and Italy. Insights uncovered include, the current strengths and weaknesses of retailers' last mile delivery capacity, fulfillment costs, and the ability to meet their customers' fulfillment needs with their current delivery ecosystem.
COVID-19 forced businesses to adopt solutions that allowed them to rapidly meet customers' evolving expectations. This report has found that over the course of 2021, consumers continued to prioritize last mile fulfillment speed and convenience, accelerating the need for retailers and ecommerce brands to find long-term solutions that enable them to deliver faster, more efficiently and cost effectively. In order to do so in 2022, retailers understand they need to prioritize a connected fulfillment network, automation capabilities and hyperlocal delivery.
An incredible 99% of respondents say they will be doing same-day delivery within the next three years, compared to 35% able to do so today. However, many of the current last mile fulfillment models do not support same day or on demand delivery, with 36% saying they don't have the technology, citing real-time order visibility as the main problem, and 24% calling out the sheer distance they need to travel from warehouse to fulfillment as a primary obstacle to delivering on time.
"The retail industry is reinventing itself and adjusting its fulfillment operations to the current market eruptions which are paving the way for cost-effective fast fulfillment," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "From what we've seen in our latest barometer report, the retail industry is highly agile, with a third of retailers (33%) highly confident that they can pivot to respond to new, pandemic-driven customer behavior. With a need for more delivery capacity, greater tech innovation and stronger partnerships with providers, now is the time for the 49% of 'somewhat' confident reailers to prove that they, too, can be agile enough to improve delivery speed and convenience. To get there, retailers will need to connect and automate their delivery network resources, processes and technologies, and adopt hyperlocal fulfillment as a goal for 2022".
Additional survey findings include:
In 2021 we saw the results of Covid on the increase in eCommerce across all retail verticals, and this year it has become clear that the consumer behaviors adopted then are here to stay. This report indicates that retailers are responding and understand the need to scale out services for the long term while maintaining speed, brand identity, and cost-efficiency. With Bringg's release of the new Delivery Hub, retailers can swiftly increase delivery capacity, gain more visibility into third-party delivery operations, and maintain full control of the end consumer's delivery experience. By building and managing personalized delivery provider networks, retailers maintain full ownership of the data, relationships and branded delivery experiences for sustainable last mile growth.
To access the 2022 Bringg Barometer: State of Retail Delivery and Fulfillment, click here. For more information about Bringg, please visit www.bringg.com.
About Bringg
Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com/
