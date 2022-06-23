[January 12, 2022] New Research from the RP Group Highlights the Importance of Transferable, College-level Math Classes for Student Success

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The RP Group, a research and education-focused non-profit, recently announced their new research brief, Maximizing Math Throughput of Students Who Did Not Complete Algebra 2 in High School . Since the introduction of the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office (CCCCO) default rules in July 2018, the role of Algebra 2 in determining the placement of Business, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics students has been a topic of discussion and debate. The new research shows a student's entry point into the CCC math sequence can predict completion of critical gateway math classes. Students who started community college in a transferable, college-level math class were 6.7 times more likely to complete a gateway math class in their first year than were students who began in intermediate algebra; regardless of their program of study, highest level of high school math completed, or GPA. "Students are better positioned if they start in transferable, college-level math classes. Colleges and high schols need to work together to align curriculum and facilitate students' successful transition in math," said Dr. Darla Cooper, RP Group Executive Director.



This research is part of the RP Group's Multiple Measures Assessment Project (MMAP) , which provides data-driven support for AB 705 implementation and improving community college student outcomes. "This research demonstrates what the research to date on AB 705 implementation has demonstrated, that students are best served by beginning in transfer-level courses," said Dr. Aisha Lowe, CCCCO's Vice Chancellor for Educational Services and Support. "This additional evidence helps to further bolster the work of the California Community Colleges as we ensure students' entrance into, support in, and successful completion of these courses is maximized. We thank the MMAP team from the RP Group for this important work."

