New Year's Resolutions that High Schools Need to Make and Keep
Well into another pandemic school year, educators should take the season of New Year's resolutions to reflect on ways to improve and do better for students…and teachers.
Learn4Life offers five New Year's resolutions to help schools better serve students. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Not all students learn at the same pace or in the same manner. This was amplified during distance learning when some kids did okay, while others fell further behind and many stopped attending school," said Lindsay Reese, area superintendent at Learn4Life, a network of 80+ public high schools that help all students succeed. "The time is now for schools to adopt proven methods to ensure every student can learn and reach their potential."
For more than 20 years, Learn4Life has offered a model of personalized learning with one-on-one instruction that successfully helps former dropouts and struggling students catch up, earn their diploma and obtain job skills. Reese suggests five key New Year's Resolutions for school leadership:
"Educators need to be open to different methods of teaching that will be fair to all students," said Reese. "Teachers will find it more fulfilling, and students will flourish."
About Learn4Life
Learn4Life is a network of nonprofit public schools that provides students personalized learning, career training and life skills. Each school is locally controlled, tuition free and gives students the flexibility and one-on-one attention they need to succeed. Serving more than 49,000 students - including full-time and intersession students - we help them prepare for a future beyond high school. For more information, please visit www.learn4life.org.
