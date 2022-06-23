[January 11, 2022] New UltimusPlus-NX Fluid Dispensers Improve Operational Efficiency by Allowing Remote Programming Directly from a PLC

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the UltimusPlus-NX fluid dispenser. This fluid dispenser provides Ethernet connection with Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) for Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 manufacturing integration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005028/en/ The new UltimusPlus-NX fluid dispenser can be accessed remotely from a tablet, personal computer, or mobile device using a web-based interface, adding convenience for manufacturers. (Photo: Business Wire) "UltimusPlus-NX offers unmatched functionality. Its ability to be 100% remotely managed while also capturing dispense process data are a few of its unique selling points," said Ahmed Khan, Product Line Manager, Nordson EFD. "These features will allow our customers to be more lean, more efficient, and have improved cost of ownership for their processes." The UltimusPlus-NX fluid dispenser allows operators to control all dispensing parameters directly from a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) or other manufacturing plant controller. This saves time by allowing the operator to program multiple fluid dispensers from a centralized location. The ability to download the dispense log data directly to an FTP site improves process documentation. "This also allows users to scrutinize current processes and make decisions to further improve them, which is something that has nver been offered before," Khan said. "This technology is our effort to bring you two of the most important elements for future manufacturing processes: connectivity and data."



In addition, the dispensing parameters can be accessed from a tablet, personal computer (PC), or mobile device using a remote interface. This provides added convenience by allowing users to access and adjust program parameters from any location. The remote interface matches the local interface, providing a streamlined experience for every user. When used in conveyor or pallet-fed automation paired with Nordson EFD's automated dispensing systems the system delivers faster, more precise manufacturing process control.

About Nordson EFD Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry. About Nordson Corporation Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries.

