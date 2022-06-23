[January 11, 2022] New Vintage Telephone Audio Guest Book Captures Weddings and Events Across Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - FêteFone [ fetefone.ca ], the unique guest book alternative that lets wedding and special event guests record voicemails using a stylish vintage telephone instead of writing in a traditional guest book, has expanded into Canada after five successful years in the United States. Canadians can now visit fetefoe.ca to select one of 20+ styles of phones that ship from within Canada directly to their door. At the event, guests pick up the handset, hear a greeting pre-recorded by the event hosts, and leave their love after the tone. When the phone is returned, customers receive a digital download and optional vinyl record filled with precious messages from their loved ones that they can cherish for a lifetime.



"Events go by incredibly quickly, with little left to remind us of their magic after they end," says Michael Radolinski, FêteFone's creator and a seasoned wedding and event planner. "We love that we can offer an interactive statement décor piece that can preserve your loved ones' voices for years to come." FêteFone is simple and self-contained, with no internet service, cellular connection or telephone line required. With elegant, modern, retro, kitschy and ornate phone styles—as well as a virtual option that lets guests (including any who couldn't attend) call in from their own phones—there's a FêteFone to suit any soirée.

About FeteFone Canada ULC:

FeteFone Canada ULC [ fetefone.ca ] is an LGBTQIA+-owned small business based in Ontario, Canada that manages the distribution of FêteFone within Canada. The company is a subsidiary of FeteFone LLC, which manages the end-to-end customer experience for FêteFone worldwide and which was founded by an award-winning wedding and event planner with over 15+ years of global event experience. Logos, high-resolution photography, infographics and more available at fetefone.ca/en-ca/resources/press . Find FêteFone at instagram.com/fetefone and tiktok.com/@fetefone . SOURCE FeteFone Canada ULC

