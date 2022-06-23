[January 11, 2022] New Phantom S991 Machine Vision High-Speed Camera Provides Extreme Throughput With New Fiber Technology

Vision Research, a leading manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems, brings extreme throughput to machine vision applications with the introduction of the Phantom® S991 Machine Vision camera. The Phantom S991 employs CoaXPress-over-Fiber technology to deliver up to 9 Gpx/sec (70 Gbps). This throughput translates to over 900 frames per second (fps) at a full 9 Mpx resolution of 4096 x 2304 and over 52,000 fps at lower resolutions, including 2304 x 16. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005224/en/ Vision Research brings extreme throughput to machine vision applications with the introduction of the Phantom® S991 Machine Vision camera (Photo: Business Wire) The Phantom S991 offers users very high quality, detailed images. The 9 Mpx sensor in the S991 is the same sensor used in Vision Research's renowned high-speed media camera, the Phantom Flex 4K. The sensor has 12-bit imaging and provides both rolling and global shutters to meet a variety of application needs. Also, its 6.75 µm pixel is larger than many high resolution machine vision cameras, translating into higher light sensitivity, with a daylight ISO rating of 1,600 for monochrome and 400 for color in global shutter. Additionally, the Phantom S991 is designed to achieve very high frame rates and throughput by using CoaXPress-over-Fiber (CXPoF), the latest innovative machine vision protocol. CXPoF uses CXP12 and optical fiber, eliminating the need for multiple CXP 6 copper cables. The Phantom S991 requires just two fiber cables, as opposed to the 16 copper cables required by its predecessor, the Phantom S990. The hantom S991 has an 8-bit output option to provide higher frame rates in the larger resolutions and reduce data throughput, and it has resolution increments of 128 horizontal x 8 vertical, allowing the user to maximize the resolution for the required frame rate.



"The Phantom S991 with CXP-over-Fiber technology brings significant benefits to machine vision applications," explains Dan Hafen, Director of Business Development for Machine Vision at Vision Research. "It leverages Vision Research's industry leadership by offering high quality images at extreme frame rates in a simple, user-friendly package. Furthermore, the CXP-over-Fiber technology provides many benefits to support extremely high throughput. It has a high bandwidth, low latency, manages link integration, and is poised for future bandwidth increases, all while using common, low-cost components." The Phantom S991 also has other user-friendly enhancements, including a mechanical black shutter for remote black references and an EOS mount option to accommodate remote focus.

Key Specifications of the Phantom S991 CXP12-over-Fiber

9-Mpx sensor (4096 x 2304)

Throughput: 9 Gpx/sec (70 Gbps)

Maximum frame rate at 4096 x 2304: 937 fps

Maximum frame rate at reduced resolutions: 52,080 fps

5 µs minimum exposure

Rolling and Global shutter

ISO - Daylight (Global shutter): 1,600 (Mono), 400 (Color)

EVMA Data:

QE @ 532 nm (%): 59.5 (G); 57 (R)

Dark Noise (e-): 30.04 (G); 10.02 (R)

Dynamic Range (dB): 55.8 (G); 68.6 (R) For additional information please visit www.phantomhighspeed.com. About Vision Research Vision Research is a leading manufacturer of high-speed digital imaging systems that are indispensable across a wide variety of applications, including medical research, industrial manufacturing, packaging, inspection, defense, automotive, engineering, science, and digital cinematography. The Wayne, N.J.-based company designs and manufactures the most comprehensive range of digital high-speed cameras available today, all of which deliver unsurpassed light-sensitivity, image resolution, acquisition speed and image quality. Over the course of its 60+ year history, Vision Research has earned numerous awards in recognition of its innovations in high-speed digital camera technology and sensor design, including a technical Emmy and an Academy Award®. Vision Research digital high-speed cameras add a new dimension to the sense of sight, allowing the user to see details of an event when it's too fast to see, and too important not to™. For additional information regarding Vision Research, please visit www.phantomhighspeed.com. Vision Research is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5.5 billion. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005224/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]