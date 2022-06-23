[January 11, 2022] NEW FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE PLASTIC SURGERY AND MEDICAL AESTHETIC INDUSTRY

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Beautifi has recently launched their services, as a new tool to modernize the financing process for patients seeking plastic surgery, dental, and other medical procedures. The new FinTech platform offers payment solutions for cosmetic procedures, making health and beauty affordable and accessible to Canadians. "We're very excited to launch our financial services platform - the patient financing industry is long overdue for a facelift and we're happy to be leading the change.", aid Ryan Brinkhurst, Beautifi's Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to solve problems for both doctors and patients by modernizing the patient financing process and providing a platform for patients to access unbiased information and connect with the right doctor, all on our online platform."



Features and benefits of using Beautifi include: Easy three-step application process

Get an instant quote with their quick approval process

Connecting users with the top doctors in their area

Providing trusted and unbiased information about various cosmetic procedures Beautifi's services are currently available on their website. For more information and details, visit https://beautifi.com/ .

About Beautifi

Beautifi is a financial technology company offering financing for plastic surgery, medical and cosmetic procedures. They use an innovative and technological approach and offer flexible lending solutions to make health and beauty affordable. Their application is 100% online and confidential, making it easy to complete the application process in three simple steps. They strive to partner with the best doctors across Canada and connect individuals with the right practitioner. Beautifi is committed to providing unbiased information on procedures and practitioners for individuals seeking medical aesthetic services. They strive to be the go-to resource on all things related to elective medical and cosmetic procedures. SOURCE Beautifi

