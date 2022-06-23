[January 11, 2022]

New Research Findings from TREW Marketing and GlobalSpec: 83% of Engineers Engage with Gated Technical Content; 73% Listen to Work-Related Podcasts

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TREW Marketing , and GlobalSpec today announced the release of the 2022 State of Marketing to Engineers Research Report .

Download the report now: https://www.trewmarketing.com/resources/2022-research-report

Both TREW Marketing, a full-service content marketing firm serving B2B companies that target highly technical buyers, and GlobalSpec, a provider of data-driven industrial marketing solutions designed to help companies promote products and grow businesses, understand the industrial marketer's need to make informed decisions on resources – including people, time, and budget – to deliver maximum ROI. By discovering what type of information technical audiences want, and when and where they're looking for it – marketers can better reach, influence, and engage with their intended audiences.

The 2022 State of Marketing for Engineers Research Report summarizes the survey results of more than 800 engineers and technical professionals from a variety of industries, including manufacturing, engineering services, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, electronic components, semiconductor, and aerospace/defense.

The survey asks questions to monitor trends, as well as questios that take a deeper dive into particular channels and buying behaviors. This year's research examines valued sales behavior, measures LinkedIn interaction, and asks new questions about webinar and podcast engagement.







Key findings include:

Engineers value a company's technical expertise and responsiveness over price and company values

over price and company values 83 percent of engineers are willing to fill out a form in exchange for technical content

in exchange for technical content 73 percent of engineers listen to work-related podcasts throughout their week, a 33% YOY increase

throughout their week, a 33% YOY increase Engineers prefer YouTube and LinkedIn over other social platforms

Read the full report for more information on preferences for social platforms, videos, and enewsletters: https://www.trewmarketing.com/resources/2022-research-report

Webinar – State of Marketing to Engineers

On Wednesday, January 19th at 11:00am EST, CEO and Co-Founder of TREW Marketing, Wendy Covey, along with GlobalSpec Content Marketing Manager, CJ Haight will host a webinar and give insight into creating marketing plans and compelling content based on data from the study.

Attend this webinar and discover answers to some of marketers' most critical questions:

Where do engineers seek information to make purchase decisions?

How much of the buying process happens online before engineers engage with sales?

What types of content are most and least favored by technical buyers?

What sales behaviors do engineers value?

Readers can download the complete research report , which details critical findings and conclusions, along with complete data by global region and age group, or register for the January 19 webinar to gain insight on how to use the data from this study to create better B2B technical marketing programs for the next decade.

Learn more about GlobalSpec , and its solutions for industrial marketers, at http://www.globalspec.com/advertising.

Learn more about TREW Marketing , a full-service marketing firm serving technical companies, at http://www.trewmarketing.com .

