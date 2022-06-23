[January 10, 2022] New MeridianLink Engage Functionality Enables Financial Institutions to Drive Growth through More Personalized End-to-End Consumer Lending Campaigns

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced the general availability of its enhanced MeridianLink Engage platform. Originally launched by Saylent Technologies, which was acquired in 2021, Engage is now part of MeridianLink, creating a comprehensive, end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution. The advanced offering brings together Saylent and MeridianLink capabilities to optimize financial institutions' marketing efforts, enabling them to remove challenging data silos and the cumbersome need for IT support for data pulls, sorting, and manual reporting for marketing campaigns. Clients now have a single platform to offer consumers multiple lending opportunities through advanced data segmentation and streamlined execution, saving valuable time, and increasing consumer share of wallet. Robust reporting and analytics round out the offering, tracking the success, insights, and impact of each campaign. "We acquired Saylent with the vision of offering our clients the powerful combination of our technology solutions to accelerate their growth," said Chris Maloof, chief product officerof MeridianLink. "By integrating our MeridianLink Consumer loan origination platform with Engage's smart targeting and Experian's prescreening capabilities, clients now have an automated solution to anticipate consumer needs and provide personalized consumer lending offers at precisely the right moment - eliminating the need for juggling multiple internal and external resources while improving the consumer experience."



Integrating MeridianLink Consumer and MeridianLink Portal enables MeridianLink Engage clients to design, execute, and analyze prescreened consumer lending campaigns. Organizations that use MeridianLink Engage can build more profitable customer relationships through data-driven insights and relevant, personalized communications that are proven to increase engagement. "MeridianLink Engage has been a valuable tool in our marketing and member engagement efforts for the past year," said Katrina Esco, vice president of marketing, Energy Capital Credit Union. "We jumped at the opportunity to take early advantage of the integrated solution to launch our first prescreened auto lending campaign, helping us work faster and smarter."

MeridianLink Engage's marketing automation technology adds another key component to the MeridianLink One platform, bringing efficiency and an improved consumer and client experience to lending growth efforts. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com/engage. About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005236/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]