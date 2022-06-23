[January 07, 2022] NEW CALLAWAY ROGUE ST IS THE #1 DRIVER ON TOUR IN ITS FIRST WEEK

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) announced today that their new Rogue ST Drivers are the #1 Drivers on the PGA TOUR at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Making the accomplishment even more impressive, this is the first week that these new drivers are available on TOUR. There are 11 Rogue ST Drivers in play at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where only 38 players are competing at the limited field event. World Number One and 2021 U.S. Open Winner Jon Rahm, 2021 Men's Gold Medal Winner Xander Schauffele, 2021 PGA Championship Winner Phil Mickelson, and new Callaway Staff Professional Abraham Ancer are among the players who are using a new Rogue ST Driver. During Callaway's Rogue launch event from Hawaii on Tuesday, Rahm said that he can usually tell right away if a new driver is right for him. His new Rogue ST Driver model provides the launch and spin rates that he wants to see, and it allows him to play his preferred shot shapes off the tee. Also, during the launch event Schauffele stated that "after only 1 or 2 swings" he knew the forgiveness and accuracy were right for him. And last week, Mickelson commented on Instagram that his new Rogue ST Driver is a "total game changer" for him. Current FedExCup leader Talor Gooch, Erik van Rooyen, and Kevin Kisner are all using a Rogue ST in Hawaii too. The Rogue ST Drivers are the Company's fastest, and most stable ever, with industry-leading innovations that create a breakthrough in performance. An all-new Tungsten Speed Cartridge places specific weight (up to 26 grams) low and deep in the head for increased speed, stability, and high MOI. The construction, shaping, and positioning of their Jailbreak Speed Frame promotes even more speed and stability. And as the industry leader in Artificial Intelligence, they have lowered spin and increased fogiveness in their face optimization formula. Rogue ST is available in 4 head models:



Rogue ST MAX: Callaway's best combination of distance and forgiveness, fits the majority of players. Rogue ST MAX D: Dedicated draw model for players who need the most shot shape correction.

Rogue ST MAX LS: Stronger trajectory, lower spin, and more neutral ball flight. Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS: A compact, low-spin head for better players. Each of these drivers will be available nationwide on February 18 at a retail price of $549.99. About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew,com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com. MEDIA CONTACTS:

