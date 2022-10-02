TMCnet News
New Eastbridge research examines growing technology role in voluntary enrollments
AVON, Conn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voluntary carriers expect a continued increase in the demand for online, self-service and virtual benefits enrollments, according to Eastbridge's 2021 Enrollment and Technology Funding Practices of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report.
"The need for tech-enabled enrollments was already increasing when the pandemic hit," said Nick Rockwell, Eastbridge president. "As more people started working from home, demand for online and virtual options increased dramatically, driving increased carrier investment in technology partnerships."
However, the increasing use of technology for benefits enrollments doesn't signal an end to personal support, the report shows. Carriers surveyed cite overall better participation and improved benefits understanding when in-person methods such as one-to-one meetings, group or individual virtual meetings, or telephonic support are part of the process.
The Enrollment and Technology Funding Practices of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report surveys 32 voluntary benefit carriers to provide detailed information on current enrollment services, methods and preference. It also examines carriers' approach to technology funding and results produced by different enrollment methods.
Other key findings in the report include:
About Eastbridge Consulting Group
