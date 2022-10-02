[January 05, 2022] New Benchmark Research from Incisiv and Genesys: Only 15% of Retailers Offer a Differentiating Experience When it Comes to Omnichannel Customer Service

As the buying journey has been forever altered, with it have come new expectations around customer service. While the retail industry has made significant advancements in providing better visibility into promotions and order tracking, it still significantly lags in expert assistance, order modifications post purchase and making shoppers' order history available to customer service agents. According to new insights released today by Incisiv, in partnership with Genesys, 1 in 2 brick and mortar retailers are Laggards or Followers in terms of omnichannel customer service. The Incisiv 2022 Omnichannel Service Index benchmarks top retailers' ability to provide a seamless customer service experience across channels. Additional key findings of the report include: 90% of shoppers begin their buying journey online, yet only 30% of shoppers are satisfied with the service offered during the discovery phase of the experience. The department store segment leads the industry in enabling agents to provide assistance with product information. The grocery segment ranks last in providing visibility into search history (only 13%) but leads all retail segments with buy online, pick up in store (83%). The consumer electronics segment leads all of retail in offering the option to register and manage loyalty accounts (91%), as well as allowing agents to help shoppers with returns (100%). This year, Incisiv recognizes 20 retailers and brands as Omnichannel Customer Service Leaders, including Ace Hardware, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Macy's, REI, Target an Walmart. The complete list of Leaders is available to download here.



"The past two years have impacted humanity in deep and transformative ways, including what we, as shoppers, value. Retailers will have to build and refine capabilities to serve these new expectations," said Amarjot Mokha, Chief Operating Officer, Incisiv. He added, "Our goal with the Omnichannel Customer Service Index is to help retailers identify high-impact improvement opportunities based on a nuanced view of what drives superior customer service. Adopting foundational and advanced capabilities can help retailers improve their digital performance KPIs and competitive strategy by promptly adapting to consumers' omnichannel service needs." The Incisiv assessment methodology spans over 110 measurable attributes across three areas of retailers' service experience, including discovery, purchase, and 360-degree service. Attributes are categorized as table stakes or differentiating, based on their impact on key digital performance metrics such as average order value (AOV) and conversion. The index assesses a total of 102 retailers across eight retail segments.

Click here to download the complete findings from the Incisiv 2022 Omnichannel Customer Service Index. Survey Methodology The Incisiv 2022 Omnichannel Customer Service Index is based on insights from its proprietary digital maturity benchmarking methodology. The insights span 102 retailers, 110 digital capabilities and eight industry segments. About Incisiv Incisiv is a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption in their industry. Incisiv offers consumer industry executives responsible for digital transformation a trusted platform to share and learn in a non-competitive setting, and the tools necessary to improve digital maturity, impact and profitability. More information is available at incisiv.com.

