[January 04, 2022] New Esri Workbook Introduces Health Professionals to Technology behind COVID-19 Maps

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard allowed public health agencies and governments around the world to track and analyze the spread of the coronavirus and take action. Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, was instrumental in this effort, as its technology was used to build the dashboard and many others like it. To further help those working in the health-care sector get better acquainted with the software that made these innovations possible, Esri has released GIS Jump Start for Health Professionals. A classroom-tested, concise workbook, GIS Jump Start for Health Professionals introduces location analytics to clinicians, medical researchers, and others interested in health IT and informatics. Focused lessons teach users how to build an information dashboard like those that became essential during the pandemic and include short video lectures to improve learning outcomes. Written byKristen S. Kurland, an award-winning professor at Carnegie Mellon University and cocreator of the GIS Tutorial series, this book can be used as a stand-alone short course or incorporated into other GIS courses. It is also valuable to self-learners seeking location intelligence technology experience.



GIS Jump Start for Health Professionals is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486539, 196 pages, US$39.99) and in digital format (ISBN: 9781589486546, US$39.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services. About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com. Copyright © 2022 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104006000/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]