NEW LG TVS REDEFINE VIEWING AND USER EXPERIENCE WITH UNMATCHED FEATURES, TECHNOLOGIES
2022 LG Models Deliver Superb Picture Quality
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its most advanced and impressive TV lineup yet, headlined by the company's exceptional 2022 OLED TVs. With powerful imaging technologies and an improved webOS offering even more smart features and services, LG's latest models are expected to elevate the viewing and user experience like never before.
LG OLED
Featuring LG's advanced OLED panel, the new G2 series models are in a class of their own. The next level in OLED's evolution, the OLED evo technology featured in both G2 and select C2 series delivers higher brightness for ultra-realistic images with amazing clarity and detail. Powered by LG's new a (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor,2 the company's Brightness BoosterTM technology enables G2 series TVs to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.3
LG's 2022 G2 series introduces a new 83-inch model and the world's first 97-inch OLED model to complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs already in the lineup. The LG G2 series delivers a refined design with its attractive flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. LG's C2 series offers the most diverse selection of screen sizes with a total of six for 2022: world's first 42-inch OLED TV, ideal for console and PC gaming, in addition to 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches. This OLED TV series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker design.
Faster and Smarter
Upgraded UX
NFC Magic Tap can also be used to mirror a mobile device screen to an LG TV. 4 Viewers can also mirror content from one TV to another in the home using Room To Room Share, which enables the viewing of cable or satellite content on another TV via Wi-Fi without an additional set-top-box. 5 Also new for 2022, Always Ready turns an LG TV into a media display when not in use. Easily set up in the SETTINGS menu, Always Ready is activated with a press of the power button on the LG Remote to transform the screen into a digital canvas for showcasing artwork, keeping track of time or playing music. 6
What's more, upgrading ThinQ AI will allow LG's 2022 TVs to become true smart home hubs. In addition to providing users with effortless voice control, and compatibility with other ThinQ-powered devices, ThinQ AI now offers support for Matter, a new industry standard for a more secure and seamlessly connected smart home, which will allow LG TVs to work as a controller for connected devices.7
Outstanding Picture Quality
Unmatched in Gaming
New for 2022, LG customers can easily select and switch between game-specific features and display presets directly from the TV's Game Optimizer menu. The Game Optimizer menu provides quick access to the new Dark Room Mode, which adjusts screen brightness for a better gaming experience when the lights are off. Settings for G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) are easily accessible from Game Optimizer. What's more, a new sports mode joins presets for first-person shooter, role-playing and real-time strategy games, delivering more details for even more realism.
LG QNED MINI LED
INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
LIVENow – The award-winning LIVENow app offers access to online live concerts, shows, sports and other premium live events that users can actively participate in as well as watch. With LIVENow, LG TV becomes a gateway to new virtual experiences, offering the ability to enjoy concerts with friends and family and with fans from all over the world.
1M HomeDance – For those who want to dance like their favourite K-Pop idols, LG TV presents the 1M HomeDance app. Created in collaboration with 1MILLION Dance Studio, one of K-Pop's most popular choreography teams, the app provides a wide selection of tutorials to help users perfect their moves. Users can check out their form with Camera Mode while dancing along with 1MILLION's professional choreographers, or take a break, sit back, and watch their favourite dance clips.
LG Fitness – LG is also introducing its very first health platform, LG Fitness, to help users enjoy a healthier lifestyle at home. Users can find the ideal workout plan based on the system's recommendations or create their own by choosing from a variety of options such as fast-paced HIIT, full-body stretching or guided meditation, among others, keeping track of their activity and progress on the app's dashboard.
Independa – And with the arrival of Independa, LG's TVs can even help users care for family members remotely or assist seniors to be more independent. As the first tele-healthcare service supported on LG TVs, Independa features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to initiate a video chat with a caregiver or easily access a menu of relevant professional services. Pop-up notifications inform when someone is calling and personal alerts can be set up for more reminders. All notifications and alerts are integrated into webOS so they are always just a glance away. Professional services available on Independa include Dentulu (online dental consultation), Capital Rx (discount pharmacy platform), Coverdell (dental insurance benefits), WebMD (medical grade educational videos) and Sprio100 (fitness programs for seniors), among others. 10
See LG's new 2022 TVs for yourself by visiting the virtual exhibition at www.LG.com/CES2022 starting 08:00 PST on January 4.
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
