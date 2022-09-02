[January 03, 2022] New Year, New Heights: NETGEAR Builds On WiFi 6E Leadership With Latest Nighthawk WiFi 6E Tri-band Router

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today introduced a new router to its award-winning WiFi 6E lineup. Building on the success of the Nighthawk® RAXE500, a 2021 CES Innovation Award honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router provides speeds up to 7.8Gbps while leveraging the new era of fast connectivity on the 6Ghz band, free of interference and congestion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005359/en/ NETGEAR extends its WiFi 6E leadership with the Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band WiFi 6E Router. (Photo: Business Wire) The pandemic has irreversibly accelerated the world's dependence on WiFi as working, learning and video streaming from home have continued to place unprecedented demands on home WiFi networks. Devices in these ultra-connected households have been in a constant contest for bandwidth on crowded WiFi networks, stressing the need for the new, clean 6Ghz band. NETGEAR's WiFi 6E offering helps to resolve these congestion issues by adding the previously unavailable 6GHz WiFi spectrum that can be used as an express lane to connect more devices with faster speeds and reliability. Building on WiFi 6E A CES 2022 Innovations Award Honoree, the Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi router provides a combined WiFi speed of 7.8Gbps1 along with the new 6GHz band for customers' WiFi 6E devices and bandwidth-hungry applications at an exceptional value. With eight WiFi streams, this latest addition to the Nighthawk line of performance routers provides Gigabit+ WiFi speeds throughout homes of up to 2,500 square-feet. The router's elegant design houses six pre-optimized antennas for unmatched WiFi signal strength, coverage and performance. It also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that can be used to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity by connecting to an Internet modem or to connect on the LAN to a high bandwidth device such as shared network storage. There are also 5 more Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections to other home devices and IoT hubs. The RAXE300 complements NETGEAR's current WiFi 6E offering for sophisticated smart homes which includes the RAXE500 and the recently announced Orbi Quad-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System (RBKE963), also a 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree.



"We're seeing customers upgrading their home broadband services to speeds greater than 1 Gbps and they don't want these speeds to be bottlenecked by older WiFi 5 connections," said David Henry, president and GM of Connected Home Products and Services, NETGEAR. "Our Nighthawk WiFi 6E routers help these customers deliver Gigabit+ speeds to their WiFi 6 and latest WiFi 6E devices for the best performance possible." Key Features:

WiFi 6E from the WiFi Leader -Future-proof, cutting-edge WiFi 6E expands WiFi speed, capacity, and bandwidth by up to 200% over WiFi 5.

-Future-proof, cutting-edge WiFi 6E expands WiFi speed, capacity, and bandwidth by up to 200% over WiFi 5. Exclusive NETGEAR Engineering & 6 Pre-optimized Antennas -Get unmatched signal strength, coverage, and performance from NETGEAR's proprietary WiFi optimization and six antennas hidden within the RAXE300's wings.

-Get unmatched signal strength, coverage, and performance from NETGEAR's proprietary WiFi optimization and six antennas hidden within the RAXE300's wings. Built for Multi-Gig Speeds -Use the 2.5G Ethernet port or 2Gbps link aggregation for Internet connectivity to your modem or connect your high-bandwidth devices on LAN side.

-Use the 2.5G Ethernet port or 2Gbps link aggregation for Internet connectivity to your modem or connect your high-bandwidth devices on LAN side. 8-Stream Tri-Band Speed & Coverage -8 WiFi streams (two streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and two streams of 2.4GHz).

-8 WiFi streams (two streams of 6GHz, four streams of 5GHz, and two streams of 2.4GHz). Award-Winning NETGEAR Services-Get robust, best-in-class protection from hackers and viruses for all the devices in your home network with NETGEAR Armor and easily manage content across your kids' devices with NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls, right in the Nighthawk® App. Always-On Internet Adding to this year's list of CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees is the NETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) - the industry's first 5G Tri-band mesh system. Already available for consumers, the Orbi NBK752 mesh system can be used for always-on broadband, whether as a primary Internet connection or as a backup when wired Internet services fail. Its flexibility is ideal for second or vacation homes, temporary worksites or anywhere wired Internet service is not required year-round. Tri-band WiFi ensures a dedicated WiFi connection between the router and satellite to deliver unrelenting speeds throughout your home, no matter how many devices are connected at the same time. And getting access to a 5G network is easy as it works with most major mobile service providers, including T-Mobile and AT&T. Pricing and Availability Nighthawk® RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E router will be available within the first quarter of 2022 from NETGEAR.com and other resellers for $399.99 MSRP. NETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) - 2 pack, $1,099.99 MSRP is available now on NETGEAR.com. About NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com. ©2022 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR the NETGEAR logo, Nighthawk and Orbi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved. Source: NETGEAR-G View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005359/en/

