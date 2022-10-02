[December 21, 2021] New Vegan Crypto Currency Is Listing On The Liquid

SIPUP (OTCPINK: SPUP) announced today that its U.K. based subsidiary, VeganNation Finance Services Ltd. (https://vegannation.io/), is listing its digital coin on the Liquid exchange. Following the listing earlier in the month on the Bittrex, GRNC, one of the first vegan global crypto currencies, is scheduled to launch on the Liquid Exchange as of December 15, 2021. The GRNC has been designed by VeganNation to serve as a green global loyalty program, incentivizing sustainable user behavior to positively impact our society and the planet. By integrating GRNC within the VeganNation app recently released in the U.S. and soon to be released in other global markets, VeganNation seeks to deliver a tangible form of digital tender for the global vegan community (merchants and patrons, alike), through which plant-based commerce can be transacted. GRNC will initially only be usable for transactions consummated within the app. As part of the GRNC initiative, the VeganNation loyalty program is intended to give users of the app a shared sense of community and positive impact by knowing that GRNC will be utilized in connection with vegan-centric businesses and commercial undertakings. The actual issuance of GRNC to app users will be calculated based upon a proprietary algorithm that assigns values to various activities that occur within the app, such as making purchases, becoming an influencer, using GRNC for B2B transactions, and the like. Moreover, app users will have the ability to establish in-app wallets designed to hold GRNC. These wallets will ensure transparency and traceability of all issued, stored and utilized GRNC through the use of a blockchain system. Isaac Thomas, Co-Founder of VeganNation and CEO of Sipup, remarked: "With an emphasis on promoting global sustainability and reliability within the vegan worl, our new 'GreenCoin' (GRNC) is leading VeganNation to assume its place in the ESG realm."



About VeganNation:

The VeganNation ecosystem aims to unite individuals, businesses and organizations to discover, share and trade goods and services, based on plant-based values and lifestyles. VeganNation seeks to lead the plant-based community with a sophisticated technology platform that enables a robust green economy to flourish. The company supports sustainable trade and promotes conscious and sustainable consumption and lifestyle. Visit the website at www.vegannation.io, download the VeganNation app on a smartphone, and follow the company on Twitter (https://twitter.com/VeganNation_), Facebook

(www.facebook.com/vegannationofficial/), Instagram

(www.instagram.com/vegannationofficial/), LinkedIn

(www.linkedin.com/company/vegannation/) and YouTube

(www.youtube.com/channel/UCNFqR2HjfdyUkkK5YsDXwfg).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005968/en/

