[December 16, 2021] New Accessories That Make Perfect Gifts for Students

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that exams are coming to an end, students are making their way home for the holidays. If they have an Apple product or you purchased them one for the holidays, there are a plethora of accessories on the market to help enhance their student life and make things easier. elago has been at the forefront of designing Apple accessories for over fifteen years and some of their new products make perfect stocking stuffers. Grip Stand for MagSafe

With the introduction of the new MagSafe charger, many new and exciting accessories have hit the market. One of them is the Grip Stand. The accessory adds extra security to hold the phone while charging – no more dropping the phone on your face while lying in bed. The Grip also acts as a stand so that you can stream your favorite content. This new accessory is a must have for any student and comes in a variety of colors.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3GKmWMt

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3sasH1U Classic Pencil Case

The Classic Pencil Case has taken the market by storm due to its innovation and nostalgia. Meant for the Apple Pencil 2, elago's case essentially transforms it into the classic wooden pencil that we all used to use in grade school. Supports magnetic charging and double tap functions of the Apple Pencil 2. Comes in a variety of colors besides the classic yellow color we all grew up with.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3E23Yzm





https://bit.ly/3EXipG4 W2 Stand

Sometimes simple is best. The W2 stand is just that – a simple charging solution for your Apple Watch. Made from durable, non-toxic silicone, the stand was made to last a lifetime and protects your watch from scratches. The stand is compatible with every watch series and is one of the highest reviewed products on Amazon.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3IJjmEh

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3EVdANm

AirPods Case for Everyone

elago has been at the forefront of designing new AirPods accessories since the first generation released. Whether you want something simple or nostalgic, all cases protect from everyday use – including dirt, oils, dust, and drops. With the price point of elago's cases, they make for excellent stocking stuffers and gifts for people who use these audio devices. Check out their extensive line for AirPods 1, 2, 3, and Pro.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3pZlbUS

elago.com: https://bit.ly/3EXwZNQ elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards. Instagram:

@elago.uk Contact:

[email protected] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712040/Gift_Guide_for_College_Students_3000x1000_03.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249481/elago_Logo.jpg

