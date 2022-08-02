TMCnet News
New Data from LegalShield Predicts Rising Financial Stress for Gen Z and Millennials
New data from LegalShield, consumer brand of PPLSI and the leading provider of membership-based legal services and identity theft protection plans, shows that financial stress is returning and affecting younger age groups like Gen Z and Millennials, a troubling trend as many pandemic-related federal support efforts have expired and student loan relief is set to expire early 2022.
Findings from LegalShield's monthly Economic Stress Index indicate an ever-widening gap between consumer confidence and consumer financial stress; in fact, it's among the widest divide in LegalShield's 20+ years of data collection. However, Gen Z and Millennials are seeing the gap close faster than older generations hinting at weakening financial resilience next year. Key data points include the following:
"Based on these insights, we believe financial stress is returning and affecting the youngest cohorts first, those who are oftentimes the least financially prepared," said Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield. "We understand how Americans are using legal services and the data is showing us continuous elevated activity in billing disputes and collections. This is an indicator of what will manifest in the coming months around consumer finance."
Additional key findings from the Economic Stress Index include:
About LegalShield
A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal advice, counsel, protection, and representation, LegalShield is the world's largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services protecting individuals and businesses across North America. Founded in 1972, LegalShield, and its privacy management company, IDShield, has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with tools and services needed to affordably live a just and secure life. Through technology and innovation, LegalShield is disrupting the traditional legal system and transforming how and where people receive legal guidance and services, with access to thousands of qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms. To learn more about LegalShield and IDShield products and services, visit LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.
About PPLSI
A champion of equal access to justice and security, PPLSI has provided individuals, families, businesses, and employers with the tools and services needed to live a just and secure life for 49 years. Under PPLSI, our consumer brand, LegalShield, is disrupting the legal services industry by giving everyone the resources and tools to affordably find their justice. We are transforming the traditional way of receiving legal guidance and services and providing qualified, trusted attorneys and law firms in the palm of your hands. Our security brand, IDShield, specializes in privacy and reputation management and protects your online data and information. To learn more about PPLSI and our brands and products that currently improve and empower 4.5 million individuals and 140,000 businesses across North America, visit PPLSI.com, LegalShield.com and IDShield.com.
