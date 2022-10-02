[December 16, 2021] New Study Reveals The Total Economic Impact Of Tanium

Tanium, the platform that organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints, today shared a commissioned study from Forrester Consulting, conducted on behalf of Tanium in 2021. Key findings show that the benefits of a composite organization created from interviewed customers using the Tanium platform include tools consolidation savings of more than $2.4 million, idle software license reclamation savings of $1.7 million, and full-time employee (FTE) efficiency savings of $1.2 million for a composite organization. "Managing IT environments in today's world, with distributed teams and increasingly sophisticated security threats, is daunting," says Tyker Fagg, Chief Revenue Officer at Tanium. "It is no longer an IT decision to invest in the right capabilities, it's a business decision - one that can have a significant impact on business health. The Forrester study shows that it's critical for organizations to feel confident that they are getting the best possible IT and security management tools on the market. We're proud to see independent data that reinforces our value for public and private organizations of all sizes." For over 20 years, the TEI methodology has been leveraged by technology consumers and technology organizations to help build financial analysis for internal decision making and assist in objectively showcasing the financial impact of solutions. TEIs use Forrester's proven and rigorous research methodologies to create custom studies and are conducted with the execution of a custom quantitative or qualitative research study. The Total Economic Impact™ Of Tanium found that the company empowers customers to identify and reduce the number of unneeded licenses, saving the composite organization more than $1.7 million over three years. Additionally, with the certainty and control provided by the platorm, interviewees required fewer FTE positions to manage and secure their environments, helping organizations redeploy their IT resources to strategic projects, or realize cost avoidance from headcount management.



"A core benefit is that Tanium is able to have persistence in a network. It's able to sprawl the network and make sure that its agent is actively enabled on all endpoints within that subnet. That is something that I haven't seen from other tools today, and it's definitely something that sets Tanium apart," stated a participating VP of global infrastructure and technology operations, financial services. Participants also reported that Tanium facilitates better collaboration between security and operations teams, and improved decision-making to reduce the number of expensive and intrusive siloed point solutions used for endpoint identification, management, and security. Additional benefits of Tanium include the ability to scan each endpoint for underutilized or idle software.

Tanium enables customers to continuously improve the IT hygiene of their environments. The platform provides the flexibility to scale at a pace that does not impact other business unit operations. The lightweight agents work behind the scenes and update applications by performing software management at enterprise scale; quickly install, update, and remove software, and; distribute, manage, and report on operating systems and applications patches. These benefits, concluded from customer interviews, are detailed in the final study. To view the full Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ Of Tanium study, visit this link. About Tanium Tanium is the platform that the most demanding and complex organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints in on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Tanium addresses today's increasing IT challenges with high fidelity endpoint data - giving IT operations, security and risk teams confidence to quickly manage, secure and protect their networks at scale. Nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to help see and control every endpoint, everywhere. That's the power of certainty. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of "Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing" for six consecutive years and ranks on FORTUNE's list of the "Best Large Workplaces in Technology 2021." Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005005/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]