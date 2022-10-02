[December 15, 2021] New Residential Investment Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Common and Preferred Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, "New Residential" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared fourth quarter 2021 common and preferred stock dividends. Common Stock Dividend The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter 2021. The fourth quarter common stock dividend is payable on January 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021. Preferred Stock Dividends In accordance with the terms of New Residential's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series A"), the Board declared a Series A dividend for the fourth quarter 2021 of $0.4687500 per share. In accordance with the terms of New Residential's 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series B"), the Board declared a Series B dividend for the fourth quarter 2021 of $0.4453125 per share. In accordance with the terms of New Residential's 6.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Serie C"), the Board declared a Series C dividend for the fourth quarter 2021 of $0.3984375 per share.



In accordance with the terms of New Residential's 7.00% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ("Series D"), the Board declared a Series D dividend for the fourth quarter 2021 of $0.4375000 per share. Dividends for the Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D are payable on February 15, 2022 to preferred shareholders of record on January 14, 2022.

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industry. The Company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has delivered over $3.8 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential's investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans. New Residential's investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms through wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC and Caliber Home Loans Inc., as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide mortgage related services. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005813/en/

