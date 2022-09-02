TMCnet News
New Nextdoor Insights data spotlights shopping, work, and travel trends
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nextdoor released its latest Insights report that shows how shopping behaviors, brand expectations, and travel plans are shaping up for the holiday season and in 2022.
A recent survey of Nextdoor neighbors found that 60% say they plan to spend as they normally would this holiday season (vs. 44% in 2020), and 53% plan to travel for the holidays. In the next 6 months, 36% say they plan to travel domestically, and 14% plan to travel internationally.
The seventh installment in Nextdoor's Insights series also provides data about how neighbors are prioritizing a work/lifestyle balance, returning to in-store shopping, and expecting more from brands. Read the full Insights report here.
More highlights:
The report also includes data about how neighbors use and respond to social media promotion. Neighbors regularly interact with branded content on social networks; 29% said they use social media sites to find inspiration. On Nextdoor, localized messaging drives 58% higher sponsored post engagement.
"Each day, neighbors come to Nextdoor to build trusted connections and exchange helpful information, goods, and services," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "As we close out the year, these neighborhood insights illustrate that people are ready to contribute to their local economies, prioritize a work/life balance, and foster real-world connections coming out of the pandemic."
The report also found that 90% of neighbors planned on decorating this holiday season, and more than half said they don't mind if others leave up their decorations past January 1. Throughout the holiday season, Nextdoor neighbors have been marking their decorated homes on Nextdoor's annual Cheer Map — an interactive local guide to find the best holiday lights and decorations around town.
Read the full Insights series #7 and learn more about methodology here.
About Nextdoor
We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.
Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.
Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.
