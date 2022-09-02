[December 15, 2021] New Jersey Lottery Player Wins $1 Million With Jackpocket App

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets, announced today that a lucky New Jersey resident has won a $1 million prize playing Powerball through its mobile app. With this win, New Jerseyans have won over $25 million in lottery prizes on Jackpocket, since the app's 2019 launch as the state's first registered lottery courier service. Derrek of Essex County ordered his winning ticket for the December 4 drawing with Autoplay, the Jackpocket app feature that enables players to set up automatic ticket orders for the lottery games of their choice. "I was at home just sitting on the couch," Derrek shared, when he received the email from the Jackpocket app that his ticket was a winner. "I didn't quite believe it since I forgot I actually had Autoplay on." As the news sank in, the winner said he became "super excited." He plans to invest the winnings for the future and splurge for his wife's upcoming birthday.



"We are so proud to facilitate this major lottery win for Derrek as well as our other big winners across the country," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and safe to play. With Autoplay, busy people never have to worry about missing their favorite game. It's a free feature that adds an additional layer of convenience to playing the lottery at home or on the go with Jackpocket." Lottery fans can use Autoplay on Jackpocket with Quick Pick numbers or pick their own lucky numbers to play on repeat. Derrek set up his Autoplay so that Jackpocket would automatically place his ticket order whenever the Powerball jackpot topped $100 million. He had only been using the feature for three drawings before he won big.

"I like that I can set the jackpot limit," Derrick added. "Because I'm one of those people who don't play unless it's over a certain amount." Jackpocket is available in 10 states, where players have won over $95 million in lottery prizes to date. The app recently celebrated a record $9.4 million lottery prize winner also in New Jersey. About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-lottery-player-wins-1-million-with-jackpocket-app-301445400.html SOURCE Jackpocket

