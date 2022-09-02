[December 15, 2021] New Real Estate Investment Platform Distributes its First Dividends

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate.Money, a new investment platform that enables investors to gain exposure to real estate through fractional ownership and get a share of the potential rental income, has distributed dividends for September, October, and November 2021. The company allows investors to purchase shares of its Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which focuses on Single Tenant, Net Lease" (STNL) properties. STNL real estate relies on one tenant paying 100% of the rent owed on the property, allowing Elevate.Money to thoroughly review the property through its proprietary financial model, Elevate Lens+ which is shared with investors on its website. The company analyzes the lease and other legal documents and carefully screens the financial strength of the tenant as well as the surrounding area. Elevate.Money's goal is to purchase STNL properties fully leased to existing businesses such as dollar stores, fast-food restaurants, car washes, and gas stations. "We've met one of the primary goals of Elevate.Money," said Sach Jhangiani, co-founder and CMO. "We wanted to provide more investors access to commercial real estate and the launch of our platform along with the release of dividends support that premise." Elevate.Money's REIT collects rental income from tenants and then distributes dividends to its investors net of expenses. The dividend distributions are either paid in cash or reinvested in additional REIT shares, at the election of the shareholder. Cash dividends are deposited directly into the shareholder's designated bank accounts. "There are many new investment platforms available and what it is to be an investor has changed. Day trading, Reddit forums and even well-designed, easy-to-use apps like Venmo have positioned 'wealth tech' as the way millennials and Gen Z manage their money," Jhangiani said. "For generations many wealthy investors have allocated a portion of their portfolio to real estate and for us at Elevte.Money, it was important that we offer the same opportunities at an entry point that makes it accessible to many more investors."



Elevate.Money's initial investment is only $100, lower than many other platforms' buy-in options, and users need not be accredited to begin investing. "Most American businesses lease their properties," Jhangiani said. "And through Elevate you can become their landlord; our platform provides access to this asset class to those who otherwise couldn't enter the market."

"We're proud of what we've built," Jhangiani said. "We've taken a philosophy that everyone should be able to create real estate wealth, paired it with contemporary wealth tech design and systems, and are already showing returns for our investors." About Elevate.Money

Elevate.Money started by co-founders Harold Hofer, Alex Cruttenden, and Sachin Jhangiani is on mission is to make real estate investing accessible to more investors. In early 2021 the company raised $1.7 million in seed capital from noteworthy investors such as Walter Cruttenden, Ray Wirta, Brian Niccol, and Scott Boras. In September 2021, Elevate Money launched its platform allowing users to purchase shares of its private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with as little as a $100 buy-in. Learn more at www.elevate.money . Risk

Investing in Elevate.Money REIT I's common shares is speculative and involves substantial risks. The "Risk Factors" section of the offering circular contains a detailed discussion of risks that should be considered before you invest. These risks include, but are not limited to, illiquidity, complete loss of invested capital, limited operating history, conflicts of interest, blind pool risk, and any public health emergency. STNL investments carry additional risks if the sole tenant defaults or goes bankrupt. Further, there is no assurance that Elevate.Money REIT I will be able to achieve its investment objectives or to access targeted investments like those identified. Distribution payments are not guaranteed and may be modified in the future at the discretion of Elevate.Money REIT I's Board of Directors. Distribution payments may be partially supported by fees waived by the REIT's advisor and real estate services provider. Any such waived fees will not be reimbursed by the REIT at a later date. The distribution payments will not consist of a return of shareholder principal nor borrowings. Media Contact:

