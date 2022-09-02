[December 15, 2021] New High Voltage Scalable LXI Matrix Module From Pickering Interfaces Provides Flexibility up to 300x4 Connections and Excellent Switching Performance

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today launched the 65-218, a 50x4, 1-pole LXI matrix plug-in modules. Used in conjunction with the 65-200-002 LXI modular chassis, these modules are part of a scalable, high voltage matrix platform that enables the construction of matrices of up to 300x4 in steps of 50x4. Available in two variants that are capable of delivering cold switching to 400 VDC or 750VDC (1kV pulse) up to 1A (switching) or 2A (carrying), the single-pole matrix modules use high-quality electromechanical relays offering a long service life. The modular construction of the scalable LXI platform enables great flexibility-as your requirements evolve, additional plug-in modules can be easily added, and the control software automatically detects the new configuration. The plug-in matrices are loaded into the chassis via the front panel, significantly improving the unit's ease of maintenance. The 400V version (model 65-218-101) can use the internal analog bus of the 65-200 chassis to connect the 50x4 matrix plug-ins forming a larger matrix. Front panel connector interfaces on all 65-218 plug-in modules are via high voltage nine and 50-pin D-type connectors. The 65-200 platform ofers built-in scan list sequence stores with triggering capability, both of which can be used to increase the efficiency of test systems by allowing pre-defined test sequences to be loaded onto the unit and executed automatically.



The design of the modules has been optimized to minimize path resistance to less than 200mR per plug-in path with a thermal offset of <4µV (typical). Comments Steve Edwards, Pickering's Switching Product Manager: "With a chassis height of just 2U, it is possible to create a scalable, high voltage switching solution using the 65-218 50x4 matrix modules while minimizing the area required in the test system cabinet. These high voltage solutions suit deployment in aerospace testing applications and are also applicable for other industries including automotive."

Extensive accessory support is available, including Pickering's diagnostic tools - Built-in Relay Self-Test (BIRST) and eBIRST Switching System Test - which provide a quick and straightforward way of finding relay failures within the modules. Like all Pickering's products, these modules come with a three-year warranty. Pickering also offers a range of standard and custom interconnect accessories supporting the 65-218 modules. Design, Deploy & Sustain Your Automated Test System About Pickering Interfaces Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team. Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005423/en/

