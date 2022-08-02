TMCnet News
New, Innovative Fintech Aids Credit Union in Rapid, Billion-Dollar Growth
WHEATRIDGE, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datava, a new innovative fintech, and American Heritage Credit Union, a $3.8 billion asset, Philadelphia based credit union, recently presented at the NACUSO Networking Conference about their successful CUSO partnership that aided in the credit union's rapid billion-dollar growth.
Breana Wolfert, AVP of Branch Operations Project Management, shared American Heritage's experience in searching for, choosing, and implementing a solution that would provide a better member experience. They conducted a thorough RFP process that included major brand names such as Salesforce and ultimately chose Datava as their Member Relationship Management system. This partnership was so successful, they decided to form a CUSO, with the two entities working diligently together to perfect Datava's system to fit growing credit unions' needs.
As American Heritage continued to experience billion-dollar expansion, the 360° member dashboard they developed ensured American Heritage was able to successfully scale while simultaneously improving service quality, enhancing member experiences, deepen member relationships through additional loan and deposit cross-sells, and increase employee productivity.
"Our partnership with American Heritage has been a true win-win," David Flammer, CTO of Datava reflected. "Their feedback has been invaluable to the development of our full-service system. And we've developed it in a way that can be used at any creit union or bank to help facilitate and manage extreme growth." Datava's modules include MRM, Profitability/ROI analysis, Sales Performance/Goal/Incentive Reporting, Member Onboarding, Problem Resolution, Learning Management, Campaign Success Measurement, Predictive Analytics, Referral Management/Success Measurement, Indirect Lending, SEG Management, Financial Reporting and more.
