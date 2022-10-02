[December 13, 2021] New Era ADR Named Winner of 20th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards Up-and-Comer Award

New Era ADR, the first fully virtual mediation and arbitration platform, announced today that the company was honored as a 2021 Chicago Innovation Award winner. New Era was awarded with the 2021 Up-and-Comer award during the 20th annual awards ceremony on December 7, 2021. The Chicago Innovation Awards recognize the most innovative new products or services brought to market each year. "The New Era team is excited to be recognized by Chicago Innovation for our dedication to bringing a much-needed, first-of-its-kind solution to the litigation market. As we grow, we will continue to prioritize diversity of all forms, in both our company and in our arbitrator and mediator ranks, because it's integral to improving and advancing dispute resolution," said Collin Williams, founder and chairman of New Era ADR. Among 425 nominations, New Era received the Up-and-Comer award in recognition of its rapid market adoption and ambitious vision to reinvent the massive legal dispute industry. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, exceptional arbitration and mediation talent, and streamlined legal procedures, New Era enables parties to reach a legally binding resolution in a fraction of the time it takes in traditional settings. The company's advanced, virtual platform brings never-before-seen legal cost certainty and predictability to organizations of all sizes. "Legal disputes are an unnecessarily largecost of doing business. They're expensive, time-consuming ordeals that distract from growth and innovation. It's an honor to be recognized within the tech community for our efforts to bring pragmatism to legal disputes and free people and organizations of this burden on innovation," said New Era ADR CEO & co-founder, Rich Lee.



"As we're still in the midst of a global pandemic, innovation is needed now more than ever," said Tom Kuczmarski, co-founder of Chicago Innovation. "The 2021 winners are solving unmet needs impacting healthcare, social services, education, finance, food consumption, telecommunications, manufacturing, business services, consumer products and more." The winning organizations receive a variety of honors including the opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City, and meetings with the Mayor of Chicago, Governor of Illinois, and Cook County President.

"Hundreds of organizations were nominated for this year's awards," said Luke Tanen, President and CEO of Chicago Innovation. "As a group, these nominees are responsible for generating over $19 billion in new revenue, 22,807 new jobs, and 340 patents from their nominated new products and services. The winners represent the best from this very impressive group." The complete list of this year's Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com. About New Era ADR Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, New Era ADR is the first fully virtual mediation and arbitration platform that resolves business disputes in under 100 days and saves businesses up to 90% in time and expenses. New Era ADR's dispute resolution is more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective than any other dispute resolution forum that exists today. Its easy-to-adopt solution combines advanced technology, a flat fee structure, significantly streamlined dispute procedures, and an intuitive user experience to reduce litigation risk and provide cost certainty to organizations and individuals while helping them reach a resolution quickly and amicably. For more information, visit www.neweraadr.com. About the Chicago Innovation Awards The Chicago Innovation Awards are supported by Diamond Sponsors Wintrust, Accenture, SMS Assist, and Walgreens, along with Gold Sponsors Comcast Business and Exelon, and other organizations. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005691/en/

