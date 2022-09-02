[December 10, 2021]

New Tech for San Leandro Residents - Meet Simplicity App

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity, a tech start-up that provides a communication platform for public agencies and residents, announced that the City of San Leandro joined the Simplicity App alongside other cities in the Bay Area. Simplicity platform allows city officials to manage all city-related communications in real-time, including daily announcements, road closures, upcoming events, and emergency notifications.



San Leandro Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter commented on the City of San Leandro and Simplicity partnership with the following statement:

“Continual and appropriate communication is a reasonable expectation voiced by many San Leandro residents. Years ago, continual communication advertised in traditional media outlets was an expensive line item for the City. Today, that expense is not an issue thanks to social media platforms such as Simplicity. I encourage every San Leandro resident to download the Simplicity App to stay informed with City news and event announcements.”

Simplicity provides essential announcements from the city in one place, in a single application, for residents’ convenience. Residents can download the free Simplicity Mobile App to their smartphone and choose which topics they want to receive notifications about.

“We are thrilled to welcome San Leandro, the firs city from Alameda County, onto our platform,” commented Martin Ragan, Customer Success Manager at Simplicity.







By using the Simplicity App, cities and residents can combat the growth of misinformation on social media, improve the speed of information sharing, and reduce the number of printed announcements.

You can download the Simplicity Mobile App from the App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the City of San Leandro by following https://simplicity.app.link/san-leandro .

About Simplicity:

Simplicity is a smart communication app that helps cities and public agencies connect with residents in real-time. After successfully delivering the Simplicity platform to over 50 cities in Europe, the company raised $8.5m in seed funding for its U.S. expansion, backed by American and European VCs. For more information, visit www.onesimplicity.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69c65b7b-f5ec-4c75-8ec7-686073225beb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7359a03f-51b1-4b26-befc-aabfcf26ef4d

Mariia Ternovskaia Simplicity Tech Inc. 312-838-4971 [email protected]