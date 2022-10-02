TMCnet News
New Tourism Study by JTB Research Institute and Cint Shows Intent to Visit Japan is on the Rise
STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cint, a global software leader in digital insights gathering, and?JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co. have released the results of a joint study called "Survey of intention to visit Japan in China, Australia, and the United Kingdom". From this survey, it was discovered how travel plans will be influenced by the viewership of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympics, which became a platform for the people around the world to know more about Japan.
The study examined how these sporting events acted as a catalyst for future tourism plans, providing an opportunity for people worldwide to learn more about Japan. China, Australia and the United Kingdom were chosen for the survey due to the progress of vaccinations in those regions; historical interest in visiting Japan; and interest in media coverage related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Survey respondents were obtained via Cint's Insight Exchange, which is the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries.
Some key findings from the survey included:
About Cint
Cint is a global leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 3,000 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney.?www.cint.com ?
About JTB Tourism Research & Consulting Co.
