[December 09, 2021] New Book on Cyber Security Risk in Healthcare Delivers Multi-Disciplinary Expertise

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Marketing Founder & CEO Allison J. Taylor has contributed cyber security and risk management chapters to an Amazon Hot New Release book, Mobile Medicine: Overcoming People, Culture, and Governance. Co-written with 26 other experts from cross-disciplinary sectors such as law, medicine, and engineering, the book aims to help prevent delays in healthcare communications that take a patient's life every nine minutes, according to the esteemed Institute for Healthcare Improvement.* New book on cyber security risk in healthcare delivers multi-disciplinary expertise. Delivering safe and reliable mobile messaging that complies with privacy rules, laws and regulations in a patient setting is surprisingly complex. The root causes are multifactorial, including technical and cultural dimensions. The book's multi-disciplinary set of experts provide perspectives and insights that can expedite learning for any teams grappling with technology in healthcare issues, whether product designers, business leaders or professors of innovation. Health system and life sciences executives working in digital transformation, as well as financial investors whose success hinges upon accurately understanding the sector, particularly require such a rich informational resource. "Protecting and caring for people is core to my life's mission and this collaborative book effort helps leadership teams access diverse insights and take action to manage risk as they pursue the rewards of healthcare mobility initiatives. There is no such thing as 100% secure technology, but there are responsible methods that matter most when it comes to saving patient lives," says Taylor. "The cyber security and implementation risk fundamentals in chapters 10 and 11 are curated from my decades of work with talented researchers, technologists, and thought leaders from Silicon Valley, Germany, Israel and Australia, to note a few. It is equally important to acknowledge the many invisible cyber security contributors who have generously invested their expertise to advance our collective knowledge base. Books like Mobile Medicine draw together global cross-disciplinary views that will be essential as we lead in an increasingly AI-enabled and technology-rich healthcare future. Those who collaborate and understand information from evidence-based teams will lead well." Upon its international launch on November 8th, Mobile Medicine debuted as the #1 Hot New Release in both medical technology ad medical informatics on Amazon, was named the #1 eBook of the year in healthcare by top CEOs, industry leaders, and experts by Book Authority, and both the hardback and paperback editions were recommended as top 10 telemedicine books by the leading U.K. book recommendation site, LoveReading, according to the book's editor Sherri Douville, CEO, & Board Director, Medigram Inc. She notes the book is the only healthcare title to be featured by both the largest physician leadership organization, American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL), as well as the largest engineering technical organization, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).



"We know healthcare is a heavily attacked industry and has a high average cost of data breaches, negatively impacting trust, which is why six chapters in Mobile Medicine are dedicated to privacy, security, and compliance. Our book has brought together wise and balanced voices like those of Allison J. Taylor, to ensure leaders gain the credible synthesis of cross-disciplinary knowledge they need to identify and deploy trustworthy solutions in medicine," says Douville. "For years I have also focused on mentoring high potential Board candidates and now work as a program advisory board member at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business Silicon Valley Executive Center. It is exciting to watch the impact our Women's Corporate Board Readiness program alum can make. Allison brings considerable aptitude for digesting technical information, analyzing situations, and orchestrating resources, all while communicating complex ideas in ways that stakeholders who speak different functional languages can easily understand." Chapter 10 succinctly conveys the fundamentals of healthcare cybersecurity threats, which is especially useful for those new to the field – lawyers, engineers, hospital administrators, physicians, chief medical officers and others in healthcare and healthcare IT investment sectors.

In Chapter 11, Taylor details mobile medicine risk management from an implementation perspective, together with co-authors Eric Svetcov, CTO & CSO at Medigram, Inc. and Matthew Perez, Senior Manager, Information Protection at eviCore healthcare. Additional Security, Privacy and Compliance book contributors include:

-Mitch Parker, Chief Information Security Officer, Indiana University Health

-William Harding, Distinguished Technical Fellow, Medtronic, Inc.

-Lucia Savage, Chief Privacy & Regulatory Officer, Omada Health

-Peter McLaughlin, Technology, Privacy, & Cybersecurity Partner, Prince Lobel Tye LLP

-Jeff Klaben, CEO, Trustteq and Adjunct Faculty of Interdisciplinary Innovation at Santa Clara University The book is published by Routledge Taylor & Francis Group, one of the world's leading publishers of scholarly journals, books, eBooks and reference works, as Mobile Medicine: Overcoming People, Culture, & Governance, (November 5, Productivity Press PUB, 324 pages, $39.95, ISBN-13: 978-0367651503). It is available everywhere most books are sold. Visit https://www.thoughtmarketing.com/mobile-medicine/ for complete details. Thought Marketing encourages use of "tech for good" buying sites such as smile.amazon.com to ensure your book purchase benefits the charity of your choice. About Thought Marketing™ LLC

Thought Marketing provides business and marketing counsel to executive leaders in the technology sector, offering specialized expertise in cyber security (IT/OT/ IOT), enterprise software and SaaS. We participate as a trusted, experienced voice to help devise, manage, and solve a diverse range of strategic challenges, including crafting optimal messaging and positioning, designing and implementing go-to-market motions, developing creative lead generation market plays, and inspiring and coaching diverse talent. By teaming with in-house and virtual teams unique to each case, we orient resources and investments to create and execute the best possible "business wins" for our clients. Learn more at www.thoughtmarketing.com and listen to our inspirational LIFT podcast at https://www.thoughtmarketing.com/podcasts/. *Source: http://www.ihi.org/psaw #psaw19 – Delayed diagnosis is impacted by accuracy and timeliness of care team communications. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-on-cyber-security-risk-in-healthcare-delivers-multi-disciplinary-expertise-301441868.html SOURCE Thought Marketing

