[December 09, 2021] New Year, New Approach to Work-Integrated Learning for Canadian Post-Secondary Students

In only three months, Canada's first virtual work-integrated learning program, Wavemakers, has upped the standard of meaningful learning experiences for post-secondary students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005750/en/ Wavemakers is a ground-breaking work-integrated learning program supported by the Government of Canada, designed to connect diverse post-secondary students with leading employers across Canada. Wavemakers is the ONLY innovative work-integrated learning program accessible to all Canadian post-secondary students, wherever they are, that leverages cutting-edge technologies, world-class experts, and critical employer networks so that students are ready to make waves towards a brighter future. (Graphic: Business Wire) The program offers post-secondary students, who traditionally face barriers to learning, relevant learning experiences beyond the typical classroom. Since September, the innovative program has received over 200 applications and accepted over 110 students. "As we look to the new year, it's time to think about new approaches to the workforce of the future," says Krista Pawley, co-founder of Wavemakers. "We are optimistic about the workplace of 2022. That's why we've built Wavemakers to reflect that reality - diverse, inclusive, fast-paced, and innovative." In partnership with the Government of Canada's Innovative Work-Integrated Learning Program, Wavemakers is the first national work-integrated learning program to use virtual reality to connect diverse post-secondary students with forward-thinking industry leaders across Canada. The program reflects Canada's commitment to stand up for diversity and inclusion, and grow a more resilient economy, a outlined in the recent Speech from the Throne.



Wavemakers partners with colleges, universities, and community organizations from across Canada to ensure as many post-secondary students as possible can access the opportunity. As word gets out about the program, interest is increasing - the most recent student information session attracted 102 registrants. "Wavemakers levels the playing field of meaningful and inclusive learning opportunities," says Michael Sangster, chief executive officer of the National Association of Career Colleges. "We are thrilled to partner with Wavemakers to bring this barrier breaking program to students at our 450 member eligible colleges from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

Designed to support the workplace of the future, Wavemakers aims to break barriers for post-secondary students from typically underrepresented communities (Black, First Nations, Metis, Inuit, LGBTQ2S, students with disabilities, neurodiverse students, rural and remote students, and women). All sessions are held in a virtual reality campus, and students work with mentors to guide them along the way. Throughout their experience, students will interact with industry leaders, work on a future-focused project, and attend a career fair with actively recruiting employers. "The workplace of the future looks a lot different than what we and our parents experienced - it has less structure which can also mean more complexity," says Bianca Boyd, chief operating officer at Edelman. "We look for new grads with high emotional intelligence to compliment their abilities. Wavemakers helps develop the mindset, skillset, and flexible toolset for them to succeed." By March 31, 2022, hundreds of Canadian post-secondary students, who traditionally face barriers to learning, will be well-prepared for jobs at future-focused organizations. "It's not enough to talk about equity, diversity, and inclusion. We have to walk the talk," says Lori Spadorcia, chief strategy officer at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). "As organizations reimagine how to build a responsible, inviting workplace, Wavemakers students are already learning how it's done." With the flexibility of a virtual campus, students can learn wherever they are during the eight-week program. "Our mission is to support full access to employment and education for post-secondary students and graduates with disabilities. Wavemakers has challenged us to reconsider the evolving nature and contexts of this goal," says Carly Fox, National Educational Association of Disabled Students' (NEADS) Researcher and Communications Officer. "The program offers not just future-oriented opportunities, but a genuinely inclusive and empowering environment. We look forward to continuing our energizing and transformative partnership, and cannot wait to see what 2022 has in store." Students interact with high-profile employers who are actively recruiting in sectors like technology, financial services, health care, engineering, and community-building. There are expert-led sessions, a hands-on team project, and a virtual career fair. "This is an exciting time," says Mehmaz Shokrollahi, AI Team Lead, at PureFacts. "We have the opportunity to change the face of workplaces forever, for a sustainable, accessible, inclusive future. Wavemakers is priming students to be part of that change and help build their ideal workplace." Wavemakers students by the numbers Over 33% are new Canadians

Over 80% are visible minorities

Over 60% are from rural and remote communities

15% are of Indigenous descent

12% have indicated they have a disability

46 Canadian universities and colleges are represented

87% of students who complete the Wavemakers program feel better prepared to enter the workforce

82% of students feel Wavemakers help grow their professional network

82% of students feel they gained experience to help them in the workplace after graduation ABOUT WAVEMAKERS Wavemakers is a ground-breaking work-integrated learning program supported by the Government of Canada, designed to connect diverse post-secondary students with leading employers across Canada. Wavemakers is the ONLY innovative work-integrated learning program accessible to all Canadian post-secondary students, wherever they are, that leverages cutting-edge technologies, world-class experts, and critical employer networks so that students are ready to make waves towards a brighter future. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005750/en/

