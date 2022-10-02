TMCnet News
New Study: Supply Chain Woes Worry Holiday Shoppers, Stress Customer Service Teams
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercom, a modern customer communications platform that helps businesses build stronger customer relationships, today unveiled the results of a new study that explores the impact that the global supply chain crisis is having on holiday shoppers and customer service teams.
Intercom's Holiday Shopping Experience Report, based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers and 500 customer service workers, found 77% of consumers worry they will have issues buying gifts online this year. This is causing an uptick in customer inquiries about delivery delays, product availability and returns, and straining customer service teams—leading more than half (52%) of service reps to consider leaving their job due to the stress of meeting customer expectations. Despite a push from retailers to shop early, only 14% of consumers report they are mostly done with their holiday shopping.
"Companies want to do right by their customers, but support teams are always stretched during this time of year and the global supply chain issues are causing an even greater strain for both the support teams and the consumers they're supporting," said Des Traynor, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Intercom. "This is a make-or-break time for businesses to avoid disappointing their customers, to not only proactively communicate with customers about any challenges in fulfillment but also to earn their trust, and equip support teams with the tools necessary to lessen their burden."
Top report findings include:
Consumers are worried about the impacts of supply chain issues
Customers expect updates before they have to ask
During the holiday shopping season, support teams need to deliver excellent customer support and ongoing engagement. In order to meet high consumer expectations, they must invest in proactive support by getting ahead of customers' questions—especially around shipping and delivery times—through targeted messages before they have to ask. With bots, automated workflows and smart AI, support teams can engage with customers and resolve queries in the moment, without needing to add headcount. Finally, support leaders should make every customer touchpoint personalized, flexible, intentional, conversational, and frictionless—no matter the channel. By investing in these areas, organizations will build strong customer relationships even in the face of supply chain disruptions and concerns.
"Our retail customers tell us they're building trust with customers even during this disrupted shopping season by using our products to deliver fast support, personal, and proactive support through our messaging tools and by using our powerful AI to deliver instant resolutions," said Traynor. "Retailers like Rugs.com, Living Spaces, Giant Eagle, and more than 25,000 other forward-thinking companies depend on Intercom to grow their businesses through better customer relationships and meet seasonal demand spikes."
