New Global Survey Finds Consumers Are Becoming More Selective About Where, When and How They Share Information with Brands
Increasing data privacy regulations and changes from Apple and Android (News - Alert) give consumers greater transparency and control over the personal information they share with brands, which predictably is resulting in the demise of third-party data. To help companies transition to direct customer relationships where first-party and zero-party data improve customer understanding and provide more opportunity to create greater mutual benefit, the mobile app experience company Airship today published a report, "The Mobile Customer Imperative." Based on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across seven countries, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Singapore and India, the report spotlights new consumer behaviors and expectations for digital communications along with recommendations for how companies can gain greater value while enhancing the customer experience.
A few key findings include:
Considered together, these topics offer a more nuanced understanding of consumer behaviors and expectations. For example, while "personalized offers based on behavior/past purchases'' doesn't motivate the initial opt-in, both "interests relevant to a brand" and "what they've browsed on a brand's app or website" are among the top five items consumers are willing to share with brands for personalized interactions and special incentives. In addition, more than 40% of respondents are more likely to continue receiving brand communications if they are given controls over purpose, frequency and channel of communication. These specific preferences are the fourth-most-likely item consumers are willing to share with brands - ahead of more traditional information like postal address or demographics.
"Data privacy remains a key issue for consumers. Companies must go far beyond targeting 'eyeballs' and delivering one-way messaging and brand-centric campaigns to succeed in the customer-first digital future," said Brett Caine, CEO and president, Airship. "To gain the insights necessary to meet today's expectations, brands must provide a more robust mobile app experience with individualized control to reach much deeper into the hearts and minds of their customers."
