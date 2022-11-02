TMCnet News
|
New York Life Recognized for Award-winning Customer Satisfaction Among Group Life Insurance Providers by J.D. Power
New York Life, America's largest1 and most admired2 mutual life insurer, has ranked as the highest group life insurance provider for customer satisfaction3 in the J.D. Power U.S. Group Life Insurance Study.
The J.D. Power 2021 Group Life Insurance Study measures the experiences of customers of the largest life insurance providers in the United States. Overall customer satisfaction is determined based on performance in a variety of factors, including application and orientation, communication, interaction, price, product offerings, and statements.
"Being recognized as the top-rated group life insurance provider for customer satisfaction by the consumers who participated in this year's J.D. Power study is extremely gratifying," said Scott Berlin, senior vice president and head of New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (GBS) and Group Membership Association Division (GMAD). "The achievement highlights not only New York Life's company-wide focus on superior customer satisfaction, but also the hard work of our talented team members and financial professionals across our group insurance businesses."
New York Life offers a range of group life insurance solutions to more than 12,000 employer groups that reach over nine million employees, and 300 professional associations that cover an additional one million members.
"We are there when our customers need us most because we passionately believe that financial protection, well-being, and peace of mind are at the heart of building better futures," added Berlin. "The recognition from J.D. Power is a noteworthy testament to New York Life's enduring commitment to the businesses, individuals and families we serve."
ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE
New York Life Group Benefit Solutions products and services are provided by Life Insurance Company of North America or New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY, subsidiaries of New York Life Insurance Company. Life Insurance Company of North America is not authorized in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
ABOUT J.D. POWER
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2021. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
2 In the 2021 World's Most Admired Companies ranking from Fortune, New York Life Insurance Company claimed the top position in the Insurance: Life and Health category of the annual ranking of corporate reputation. Rankings are determined by a proprietary formula that weights nine criteria to create an overall score. Please visit https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/methodology-worlds-most-admired- companies-2021/ for methodologies.
3 *. New York Life received the highest score in a tie in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Group Life Insurance Study of customers' satisfaction with group life insurance providers. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
4 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2021: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005167/en/
01/26/2010
Who Benefits from Network Slicing?
Date: 2/11/22
Time: 10:30am
IDEA Showcase - Startup Pitch & Networking Event
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 4:15pm
Orchestration Getting to the Single Pane of Glass
Date: 2/11/22
Time: 10:00am