New case story: Telenor upgraded to the latest edge QAM technology with Teleste Luminato 4X4
Telenor, the second biggest Cable TV operator in Sweden, upgraded its edge QAM platform utilising the Teleste Luminato 4X4 headend. Read our new case story about the implementation.
TURKU, Finland, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telenor Sweden is the second largest provider of Cable TV services to the consumer market in Sweden. The company delivers analogue and digital TV services over its CATV networks to around 250,000 households and it targets at providing its subscribers with a great customer experience through seamless and engaging services.
Following the end-of-life of the company's previous edge QAM platform, Telenor needed a future-proof digital headend for the delivery of broadcast TV throughout its nationwide network. Teleste Luminato 4X4 headend platform was selected for the deployment for its versatile features and ensured continuity of the platform, and Teleste also provided comprehensive training to Telenor prior to the rollout to ensure that possible technical, operating, maintenance and troubleshooting aspects were covered well in advance of field deployments.
Continue to our website to learn out more about the implementation and how Luminato 4X4 provides Telenor with long product lifecycle and continuous feature development in future.
