[December 08, 2021] New Data-Driven Insights from Juniper Square Enable General Partners to Fundraise Smarter Not Harder

Juniper Square, the leading provider of investment management solutions for commercial real estate (CRE), today announced the launch of two new product offerings, Juniper Square Insights and Asset Reports, that provide powerful analytics and streamlined reporting to GPs to enhance investor operations. Juniper Square Insights (preview video) is an industry-first business intelligence tool that transforms data into actionable insights, enabling investment managers to optimize fundraising, inform strategy and better allocate resources with data-driven decisions. Providing investors with a professional and complete asset reporting experience, Asset Reports address LP needs for transparency, standardization and immediacy of information, while streamlining workflow for GPs. Technology solutions are delivering measurable impact for the CRE industry, with GPs who utilize Juniper Square reporting average capital commitments twice as large as those who aren't, and capital closings 40% faster at an average of 22 weeks versus 36 weeks1. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005411/en/ Juniper Square Asset Reports automates investor-ready PDFs from centralized data. (Graphic: Business Wire) "As the $16 trillion CRE capital market continues to grow in digital sophistication,GPs are demonstrating heightened demand for robust analytics tools like Juniper Square Insights as they continue to realize financial upside from data-driven decision-making," said Alex Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Juniper Square. "And, as LPs increase their expectations for in-depth reporting, tools like Asset Reports enable GPs to nimbly deliver transparent, data-rich reports within minutes, fundamentally reshaping the investor experience."



To-date, GPs have operated without the tools necessary to analyze data and inform fundraising strategy, limiting the effectiveness and efficiency of investor outreach. Juniper Square Insights is an industry-first solution that empowers GPs to work smarter, not harder by bringing together CRM capabilities, fundraising information and investor data into one powerful analytics tool. With easy-to-download data visualizations and dashboards, GPs can gain more situational awareness, personalize their investor relations strategies and make data-driven decisions about where to focus time. "Juniper Square Insights is going to be a gamechanger in the CRE industry. It allows sponsors to really understand their businesses and make more strategic decisions moving forward," said Nili Jaisinghani, senior managing director at Ignite Investments. "Many sponsors provide historical analysis, but the piece that we couldn't do as efficiently is to look at data in different ways. If we want to cut our data in five different ways in the future, we're definitely not downloading it and looking at it in an Excel file."

GPs also have been limited in their ability to share in-depth information on property performance with their LPs due to fragmented data and manual, time-consuming processes for consolidation. With Asset Reports, GPs can easily create customized and professionally-designed PDFs directly from the data centralized in Juniper Square. The PDF format offers LPs a detailed picture of projected returns, debt, leasing status and capital expenditures that allows investors to better analyze and understand the risks of their portfolios. These two new product offerings conclude a year of rapid innovation from Juniper Square that saw an expansion of its portfolio of solutions in addition to more than 60 new product innovations and feature enhancements. Juniper Square Highlights of 2021 include new offerings such as Institutional Reporting, a strategic partnership with Crowdstreet and dozens of new product capabilities including Outlook Integration, Customer Identification & Watchlist Screening, State Street Private Edge Templates and Advanced Performance Reporting. About Juniper Square Founded in 2014, Juniper Square is transforming private equity with innovative software and solutions that deliver a more modern, efficient and effective approach to managing private partnerships. Designed to provide real-time information and workflow for all parties involved in a private partnership, Juniper Square enables forward-thinking GPs to lower administrative costs, increase investor satisfaction and raise more capital. Trusted by more than 1,200 GPs to manage more than 200,000 investors and $1.5 trillion in assets, Juniper Square has quickly become a leading provider of investment management and administration solutions for commercial real estate. The company was recognized as an Inc. 5000 2021 Fastest-Growing Company in America, a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, and was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers. Learn more at www.junipersquare.com. ___________________________________________________ 1tps://blog.junipersquare.com/cre-fundraising-strategies-in-2021/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005411/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]