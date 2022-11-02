[December 07, 2021] New York Mets Partner with Wicket for Facial Authentication at Citi Field

The New York Mets have chosen Wicket as their Facial Authentication partner at Citi Field to enhance the fan experience. The Mets and Wicket will focus on deploying a series of facial authentication applications at the ballpark, beginning with facial ticketing and facial access control for staff and vendors. Following a successful pilot deployment that ran during the second half of the 2021 season, the Mets will expand the number of facial ticketing lanes, enabling a quicker ingress process for fans coming to the ballpark. The Mets will also deploy Wicket's facial authentication technology to bolster access control to sensitive areas such as the clubhouse and the front offices. Known to fans as the Mets Entry Express program, facial ticketing at Citi Field is a 100% voluntary opt-in program for faster, touchless entry into the ballpark via dedicated lanes, with easy online enrollment available to anyone attending a Mets home game. The Mets Entry Express program (powered by Wicket) launched in August 2021 at Citi Field and allowed fans to enter the stadium quickly and conveniently without using a paper ticket or a phone. Beginning on Opening Day 2022, Mets Entry Express lanes will be available at all main Citi Field entry gates, as well as at entrances to premium seating club areas. "Wicket is a primary example of the commitment from our owner Steve Cohen to significantly invest in themost cutting-edge and advanced technology that provides our fans an even better experience at Citi Field," said Mets Chief Technology Officer, Mark Brubaker. "We're proud to partner with Wicket following a very rigorous pilot that showed them to be far ahead of the competition."



"We are thrilled that the Mets chose Wicket as their facial authentication partner. Mets fans who opt into the program will realize the benefits of shorter lines, beginning with ticketing as they enter Citi Field. We are excited to have a forward-thinking partner such as the Mets, who are re-thinking how technology can provide a better experience for fans visiting today's ballparks." said Sanjay Manandhar, CEO of Wicket. PRIVACY AT THE FOREFRONT

Wicket is committed to data privacy. All of Wicket's products are 100% opt-in. Data is always encrypted, de-identified, and data is never shared with a third party. ABOUT WICKET Wicket (www.wicketsoft.com) is a computer vision software company headquartered in Cambridge, MA. Wicket has developed and deployed software products for some of the biggest sports and entertainment customers. With a portfolio of issued and pending patents, Wicket's Access platform includes products for facial ticketing, facial access control, crowd monitoring, audience measurement, VIP management, and security alerting for sports/entertainment, retail, real estate, and enterprises. MEDIA ASSETS: Wicket press kit is available to view and download using this link: https://www.wicketsoft.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Wicket_Press-Kit.zip Website: Wicketsoft.com | Twitter (News - Alert): @Wicketsoftware | LinkedIn: @Wicket View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005039/en/

