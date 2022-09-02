TMCnet News
New Clarivate Report Reveals Luxury Brands are Accelerating Digital Transformation to Meet Demands of Changing World
LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today released a new report, Luxury brands: Re-calibrating brand strategies for a changing world. Luxury brands are re-calibrating and advancing their digital brand strategies as they respond to today's challenges and target new audiences and markets, according to the report.
Brands brave new sectors
Gordon Samson, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, "Organizations faced unprecedented uncertainty in the last two years. Luxury brands were no exception. Spurred by the changing world, they have evolved the way they operate, from boosting their digital presence and embracing e-commerce to revamping the in-store experience to an immersive or hybrid experience. It will be interesting to see how and when luxury brands, masters of the art of brand building, accelerate the science of IP intelligence to inform decision making."
Targeting Gen Z and millennial consumers
Brands are also tapping on the Generation Z and millennial audience's love of computer gaming, creating games to entertain and engage. Louis Vuitton launched Louis, a computer game aimed at the Generation Z demographic. The report revealed a spike in trademark filing activity for Louis Vuitton in the computer games and software category between 2018 and 2019, which preceded the launch of Louis.
Brand protection in the digital sphere
Samson concluded, "There are green shoots of recovery all over the world including in the luxury sector, but this recovery remains fragile. Luxury brands are contending with changing times, new audiences and greater expectations. Our brand IP and analytics, first unveiled in Top 100 Best Protected Global Brands 2021 offer context and fresh clarity to the luxury sector, helping to guide and inform brand owners' strategy and decision making in a volatile landscape."
Luxury brands: Re-calibrating brand strategies for a changing world can be found here.
1 Source: Trademark research data from Clarivate, 2000 to present (Jun 2021). The dataset consists of trademark filing activity of LVMH as the parent holding company, including any entities that are subsidiaries, owned by the parent company or where LVMH has a majority stake.
