New Survey Shows Growing Crisis of Trust with Microsoft and Legacy IT Vendors
CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the release of the 2021 CrowdStrike Global Security Attitude Survey, conducted by independent research firm Vanson Bourne. The report highlights ransomware payout demands and extortion fees are massively increasing, while trust in legacy IT vendors has dipped and organizations are in fact getting slower at detecting cybersecurity incidents.
"The survey presents an alarming picture of the modern threat landscape, demonstrating that adversaries continue to exploit organizations around the world and circumvent outdated technologies. Today's threat environment is costing businesses around the world millions of dollars and causing additional fallout," said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "The evolving remote workplace is surely accentuating challenges for businesses as legacy software like Microsoft (News - Alert) struggles to keep up in today's accelerated digital world."
"This presents a clear clarion call that businesses need to change the way they operate and evaluate more stringently the suppliers they work with," added Sentonas. "The threat landscape continues to evolve at a frightening pace and it's obvious that modern organizations need a cloud-native, holistic end-to-end platform approach to tackle and remediate threats in a swift manner."
Customers are facing a crisis of trust in legacy vendors as software supply chain attacks continue to present challenges
The issue is so widespread that more than 3 out of every 4 respondents (77%) have suffered a supply chain attack. It's clear that swift action and newer technologies will be required by businesses looking to increase their cyber resiliency.
Ransomware remains a persistent and highly pervasive threat, costing organizations nearly $2 million on average
CrowdStrike encourages organizations to strive to meet the 1-10-60 rule, where security teams demonstrate the ability to detect threats within the first minute of an intrusion, investigate and understand the threat within 10 minutes, and contain and eradicate the threat within 60 minutes. In today's remote-first digital world, organizations continue to face massive challenges in detecting security incidents, as evidenced by eye-opening survey data.
In the 2021 Threat Hunting Report, CrowdStrike's Falcon OverWatch reported that eCrime threat actors are able to move laterally across an organization's network in an average of 92 minutes. This paints a sharp contrast between the capabilities of today's swift attackers and defenders who are increasingly slowed down by high volumes of alerts and tools that lack integrated workflows. Only CrowdStrike provides customers with the powerful fusion of world-class technology combined with elite threat hunting and human expertise that is mandatory to see and stop today's most sophisticated threats.
With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.
There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.
