New Telehealth Suite Provides Key Tools for Medical Offices
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExamRoom Live is making work easier for doctors and staff. This web app offers a better way to see patients and run a medical practice. ExamRoom Live eliminates signing up for multiple platforms to handle telehealth, payment, text messaging, Efax, and time tracking. Now all the necessary operating tools are in one place! Onboarding takes less than 10 minutes, and pricing starts at $10 per month.
Much more than a video visit.
The "no app needed" approach to telehealth is different from video conferencing web software you may have tried before. It is specifically for medical professionals. And there is no app to download for doctors, office staff, or patients.
Every practice is unique.
Thumbs up on the patient side, too!
For patients, attending appointments is as simple. Click a link on their phone or computer that they receive via text message or email. No downloads necessary.
Take a tour and get a free trial to see how it works for your unique practice. Go to www.examroomlive.com to get started, risk-free.
Pete Ferrante, ExamRoom Live
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-telehealth-suite-provides-key-tools-for-medical-offices-301438409.html
SOURCE ExamRoom Live
