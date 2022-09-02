[December 06, 2021] New Professional Services Offered by Ubersmith for Subscription Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersmith, a leader in subscription management for the cloud, today announced the availability of a range of professional services to help customers optimize their use of its software suite with custom reporting, training and other specialized services. The company now provides its customers anywhere in the world with complete solutions that are a combination of its software suite packaged with optional services to support specific customer needs. “Our focus with today’s news is helping our customers optimize their use of our software suite that covers all essential business operations. These new professional services have been broadly requested by customers and complement the recently announced managed services offerings that we announced in September,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “We have evolved to deliver complementary services to our software as our customers and prospects are asking for more customization and assistance for their implementations.” The catalog of professional services offerings includes the following: Delivery of custom reports or creating custom reports that customers can run themselves

Data queries and special scripts, as well as importing data from another source

Specialized plugins and custom modules



Training that ranges from onboarding to assistance and instruction with code-based integration



The new offerings complement the professional services that Ubersmith partners offer to customers and prospects globally. Ubersmith preferred services partners include Devtech, GlowTouch, ModulesGarden and Wipro.

Contact Ubersmith to learn more about the new services and those available from its partners. Ubersmith is a leading subscription business management software company that delivers mission-critical capabilities for billing, device management, support tickets and customer relationship management to cloud, data center, SaaS and other organizations. The open and scalable software suite serves as the central nervous system for its customer operations. The company enables recurring and usage-based billing, including turnkey billing for cloud services, bandwidth, virtualization, backup, power, support and more. The platform offers more than 100-plus built-in software, hardware and service integrations as well as a plugin system and application programming interface (API) for further customization and integration. In July, Ubersmith was acquired by Lumine Group, becoming part of its network of communications, media and related software businesses. About Ubersmith Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include DataBank, Namecheap, Sitey and WOW. For more, please visit https://ubersmith.com.

