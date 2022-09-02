TMCnet News
|
New Branding. New Website. The Same Mission.
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- hi-tech health, the leading provider of customized claims administration systems announced the launch of its new redesigned logo and website today. The new visual identity includes evolving our logo by bringing in a bold red and gray. An updated and more user-friendly website launched recently.
"Our new website and unique brand identity align with our mission to provide each of our customers with customized solutions as individual as they are!" Mike Carrara, Chief Revenue Officer.
Our updated look showcases our new direction as hi-tech health continues to grow. We continually seek to ensure that the healthcare community recognizes us as the customer focused, modern, tech-forward company that we have been for over 30 years and continuously seek to be.
"Our logo has evolved, much like our flagship system, the Series 3000 Claims Administration System. Our commitment to R&D ensures that our products are always on the cutting edge of technology an staying on top of the latest government regulations like the No Surprise Act," Tim Walsh, Chief Technology Officer.
About hi-tech health:
Visit https://www.hi-techhealth.com/ to learn more or follow us on Linked In https://www.linkedin.com/company/hi-techhealth and Twitter @hi_techhealth
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-branding-new-website-the-same-mission-301437356.html
SOURCE hi-tech health
10/08/2010
01/26/2010
Rethinking the Organization: Success Strategies for Hybrid Work
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 11:00-11:55am
Keynote Presentation - Why Reimagining the Future of Work Is A Real Thing and What Organizations Are Doing to Balance Remote Work and the Great Return to the Office
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 9:00-9:25am
IoT Evolution Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 2/11/22
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm