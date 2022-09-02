[December 06, 2021] New 'Weapon' in Fight Against Concealed Guns and Knives Entering Schools, Concerts and Sporting Events

METUCHEN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New 'weapon' in fight against concealed guns and knives entering schools, concerts and sporting events Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc. (BVS), a leading provider of advanced wireless security, test, safety and cybersecurity solutions introduces the SafeHound, a ferrous detection security portal for schools, sporting events, concerts, court rooms and any event space in need of scanning for concealed weapons. SafeHound™ is a dual pole, portal solution used to detect concealed guns and knives using ultra-sensitive ferrous detection without triggering on more common personal items such as belt buckles, jewelry or medical implants that typically falsely trigger standard metal detectors. SafeHound contains 6 distinct ferromagnetic detection zones per sensor pole for full non-invasive body scans of all foot traffic. SafeHound's ferrous scanning is faster than millimeter-wave scanners typically found in airports and security checkpoints allowing for higher volumes of foot traffic to pass through. Additionally, there is no RF radiation emitted allowing for safe scanning of everyone including pregnant individuals and those with pace makers and defibrillators. SafeHound's advanced motion detection only triggers alerts while subjects are passing through the portal for less false detections from nearby ferros activity allowing for rapid foot traffic in perimeter security and checkpoints in any space. Bright visual alerts within the sensor poles are viewable from 360 degrees surrounding the portal for instant contraband detection and location within 6 different zones per pole.



"As we all emerge from the pandemic, school shootings, gang activity at concerts and violence at sporting events are on the rise but so is overall attendance," says Scott Schober, CEO of BVS. He continues, "so we have evolved our ferrous detection technology that served government, military and law enforcement into something aimed at improving public safety." SafeHound setup out of the box typically takes less than 30 seconds from powering up to full operation. SafeHound is lightweight (only 17 pounds per pole) so it can be transported and deployed by any security personnel instantly. Unlike many walk-through or gated metal detection systems, SafeHound detects full head-to-toe (75 inches) with light-up zones to pinpoint the area or zone of interest.

SafeHound is fully sealed against the elements for rugged indoor and outdoor use and contains a sealed gel cell internal rechargeable battery for a full day of continuous power. SafeHound also features a physical security key lock and dry trigger contacts for alarms, DVRs, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems. SafeHound pricing starts at $8,950 for a full (2) sensor pole portal system with optional wall mounting kits available now directly from Berkeley Varitronics Systems at www.bvsystems.com. Media Contact:

Scott Schober, BVS, Inc.

[email protected]

732-548-3737 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-weapon-in-fight-against-concealed-guns-and-knives-entering-schools-concerts-and-sporting-events-301437382.html SOURCE Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc.

