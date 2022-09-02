TMCnet News
New Report Finds Versatility Helps Nonprofits Find Success with Pandemic Fundraising
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today released findings from its annual survey of nonprofit professionals, The Fundraising Outlook: 2021 Insights & Planning for Post-Pandemic Engagement. Findings provide insights into some of the year's biggest challenges, where nonprofits are finding success, and the outlook for 2022 fundraising.
"Planning for the unknown continues to plague the nonprofit sector, but our findings suggest the power of innovation and new fundraising formats is helping more nonprofits reach their goals," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "This year charitable organizations have made great strides in fundraising efficiency with improvements in online giving, new strategies for in-person events, and growth in hybrid. The versatility in fundraising formats is laying the foundation for post-pandemic giving experiences. As nonprofits prepare for 2022, they must remain agile in their strategies, embracing seamless giving experiences and providing options for supporters to engage how and where they feel most comfortable."
Key findings include:
About the Survey
The online survey of 1,954 nonprofit professionals was conducted between September 7 – October 1, 2021. Survey respondents represent a wide spectrum of organization sizes and verticals. The majority of respondents identify their roles within development, executive leadership, and events. Nonprofits surveyed use a wide range of technology solutions and vendors to power their fundraising, not limited to OneCause customers. All data is self-reported, not transactional.
About OneCause®
OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use online and event fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday philanthropy, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped more 6,000 nonprofits raise $3.5 Billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-finds-versatility-helps-nonprofits-find-success-with-pandemic-fundraising-301437511.html
SOURCE OneCause
