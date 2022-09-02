[December 02, 2021] New VelocityEHS Remote-First Program Delivers Greater Freedom and Flexibility for Employees

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today "Work for All", a remote-first work plan focused on helping its people balance productivity with reduced stress and commute-free employment. The new program reflects the shift in employee needs and responsibilities post-pandemic, as well as the needs of the company’s growing global community. By extending its work-from-home directive, current and prospective VelocityEHS employees now have the option to work in the office, remote or a hybrid format of their choice. This model provides a myriad of benefits, including the ability of employees to balance personal and professional responsibilities, while completing their work from the place they feel most comfortable and productive. The VelocityEHS Work for All plan meets the needs of the evolving workforce by transforming how employees structure work around their lives. It also offers increased flexibility and additional resources, like technology and stipends, to assist team members in building more efficient home office set-ups. The remote-first work plan also widens the talent market, enabling the company to recruit from anywhere and partner with diverse talent. “As VelocityEHS revolutionizes how our customers are meeting complex regulatory compliance requirements and keeping their workplaces safe, we are also seizing the opportunity to reimagine how our own employees work,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “With an increased industry focus on ESG, expectations are changing for employees and the marketplace, and as a result we need to redefine productivity much more broadly. Innovation occurs when those involved are working most optimally. Our Work for All program delivers a more inclusive, flexible, spportive and efficient way of working that enables our people to be their most successful.”



As part of its Work for All initiative, VelocityEHS will also focus on transforming its physical office spaces to be more communal and collaborative. “Employees will receive a home office stipend to cover basic needs and ensure a quality work environment for all. Additionally, the company is safeguarding against employee burnout by optimizing virtual work conditions through improved meeting guidelines, communication standards and additional support. Our aim is to prioritize mental health for our people, including onboarding a global platform with multiple modalities to support their ongoing needs,” said Molly Thompson, employee experience manager at VelocityEHS.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of VelocityEHS’ inclusion in several notable top workplace lists, including the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources and Chicago’s 2020 Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. As the largest and fastest-growing EHS and ESG software company, the work done by VelocityEHS employees impacts the health and safety of millions of workers around the world. Company benefits are designed to fulfill more than just employee financial needs. On top of competitive salaries and retirement plans (with company match), VelocityEHS provides hands-on career development, excellent insurance, generous PTO, and volunteer time. To learn more about VelocityEHS and its current remote-first career opportunities, visit www.EHS.com/about-us/careers. For more information about the award-winning VelocityEHS software solutions, visit www.EHS.com. About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 20,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS technology. Through the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the company helps global enterprises drive operational excellence by delivering best-in-class capabilities for health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com. Media Contact

