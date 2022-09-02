[December 02, 2021] New Annual Digital Competency Report Assesses 124 In-Market Biopharma Patient Brands Through the Lens of Digital Execution

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, launched its inaugural TGaS 2021 Digital Competency Report assessing 124 biopharma patient brands through the lens of digital execution. The novel study evaluates the brands across five categories and 40 unique metrics to understand each one's digital presence. The Digital Competency Report ranks each individual brand on a scale ranging from Transformational to Novice. It also examines the influence of spend, time in market, therapeutic areas, and impact on individual channels to give organizations unrivaled insight into not only their own assessment, but also their competitors. "During the past two years we have witnessed an accelerating race to evolve digital and data capabilities through enhancement of tech stacks, making organizations more analytically driven and connected moving forward," said Jerry Luciano, VP of Omnichannel Marketing, at TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity Life Sciences. "With issues such as data privacy and a cookie-less world at the forefront, it is now incumbent upon brands to unify data and to understand how independent efforts come together to impact customers. This ranking helps put in context where some of the world's most important brands stand and provides insight into how some of the top brands are excelling." Brands that topped the Report's list include: Amgen's Aimovig

Teva's Austedo

Janssen's Tremfya

Novartis' Entresto

Abbvie's Ubrelvy



The full report, including in-depth channel analysis and trends is available to members of the TGaS Omnichannel Marketing network.

