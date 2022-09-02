TMCnet News
New Research Reveals Consumers Remain Uninformed of Fintech App Data Collection Practices
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Clearing House (TCH) released its 2021 Consumer Survey: Data Privacy and Financial App Usage that shows consumers who are using digital banking and fintech apps on a regular basis to manage their finances want greater disclosure and control over their personal financial data, but know little about fintechs' data collection, management, and sharing practices.
In particular, 2021 survey findings show that more than three-quarters of respondents were largely unaware that fintech apps:
In each of these areas, a majority of consumers also expressed discomfort with fintech app data practices. In fact, majorities reported that they would prefer increased disclosure from fintech apps as well as greater control over their data, including:
"More consumers are using financial apps, but they're still in the dark about how their data is used, accessed, and stored," said Ben Isaacson, senior vice president of product strategy at TCH. "Once again, these numbers confirm that people want a better understanding about these practices and they want a greater say in how their personal and financial data are used."
The poll was conducted as part of TCH's Connected Banking initiative, an ongoing effort that seeks to enable transmittal of bank-held financial data to fintechs in a more secure way, while improving the customers' control over their financial data and transparency over the permissioned use of their data.
TCH initially fielded the consumer survey in 2018 and released an update in 2019. Hall & Partners conducted the 2021 survey on behalf of TCH between September 9 and September 27, 2021. The objective was to get a fresh take on what consumers are feeling in 2021 and dive deeper into their perceptions about how fintech apps access, use, store, and share their data. It was conducted online and consisted of a total sample of 4,019 U.S. banking consumers: 2,013 financial app users and 2,006 non-financial app users.
