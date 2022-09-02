[November 30, 2021] New World-Class Online Casino MrRex Officially Opens

VALETTA, Malta, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MrRex, a global online casino, announced its official world opening today. Hosted on the Aspire Global platform, MrRex offers a full suite of casino games including digital slots and table games as well as live streamed casino options like roulette, blackjack and baccarat. The site also features a full sportsbook where users can wager on dozens of different sports, from standard offerings like football and basketball to unique options like chess and darts. MrRex Casino operates under Aspire lobal's MGA and UKGC licenses. Aspire Global, a leading B2B-provider of iGaming solutions with more than 150 partners around the globe, is a publicly traded company on the Swedish stock market in Stockholm at Nasdaq First North Growth Market with ISIN code MT0001530105.



"We are so excited to launch MrRex casino at Aspire Global platform," said Lili Fortes, head of marketing for MrRex Casino. "Our goal is to provide players with an amazing online gaming experience with the enormous variety of different games we offer through most of the leading game providers in the industry. We will also offer first class service and hope to soon become one of the world's largest online casinos." About MrRex

MrRex is a leading online casino based in Malta and hosted on the Aspire Global platform, a leading B2B-provider of iGaming solutions. The casino offers digital and live casino games as well as a full sportsbook. For more information, please visit www.mrrex.com MEDIA CONTACT: Lili Fortes

EMAIL: [email protected] Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699370/MrRex_Logo.jpg

