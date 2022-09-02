New 7197PCP-DIN-NX Controller Improves Operational Efficiency by Allowing Centralized Control of Volumetric Dispensing Pumps

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the 7197PCP-DIN-NX controller for 797PCP progressive cavity pumps. This controller provides Ethernet connection with Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) for Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 manufacturing integration.

Improve operational efficiency by programming 797PCP volumetric dispensing pumps directly from a PLC via 7197PCP-DIN-NX controllers. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is enabling technology that allows our customers to be more lean, more efficient, more productive and more versatile as we prepare to enter fourth industrial revolution," said Claude Bergeron, Senior Product Line Manager, Nordson EFD. "By helping manufacturers prepare, we ensure they won't get left behind as Smart Factories transfer significant value to end users."

The 7197PCP-DIN-NX controller allows operators to control all volumetric dispensing parameters directly from a Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) or other manufacturing plant controller. This saves time by allowing the operator to program multiple fluid dispensing controllers from a centralized location and change dispensing parameters "on the fly" at any point.

Through the PLC, operators can also record and download process feedback and verify rotor movement, which essentially tells the opeator that the progressive cavity pump is running. This can help improve process control. For example, if the pumps stop running, the operator can troubleshoot before the interruption greatly impacts productivity.







The controller's small size and design for mounting on DIN rails inside machine cabinets maximizes working space on automated production lines.

Its Line, Volume, Weight, and Timed dispense modes provide versatility for a wide range of assembly steps that may require applying fluids, such as adhesives, coatings, gap fillers, sealants, and more, to a part.

When paired with 797PCP volumetric dispensing pumps for one-component or two-component fluids, the system delivers fluid volume accuracy and repeatability at ± 1%. This gives manufacturers assurance that the volume they need to dispense is applied within the tolerance they need, every time.

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com/DINNX, linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at [email protected], or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

